Who is Marissa Teijo? Meet 71-year-old making history as Miss Texas USA's oldest contestant

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Marissa Teijo, who will compete in the Miss Texas USA pageant at the age of 71, is poised to create history. She will compete against other contestants for the title at this historic event this coming weekend in Houston. The Miss Texas USA winner will compete in the Miss USA pageant as the state's representative.

Teijo's participation is noteworthy, particularly in light of the Miss Universe organization's recent rule changes that permit contestants over the age of 18 to compete without age restrictions and to be married, divorced, or pregnant.

Miss Texas USA pageant details

El Paso native Marissa Teijo posted on Instagram about how excited she was to be a contestant. She hopes that by taking part, women everywhere will be inspired.

"I hope it will inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age," she said. Her participation brings attention to a larger message of empowerment and inclusivity, urging women to accept their inherent beauty and self-assurance at any age.

The Miss Texas USA pageant began its two-day run on Friday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel. This competition is a precursor to the Miss USA pageant, in which the winner will represent Texas on a national scale. The Miss Universe organization's recent changes to be more inclusive have allowed for a diverse range of contestants, as shown by Teijo's participation.

Controversy in Miss Universe organization

The Miss Universe organization has recently come under fire following the resignation of Noelia Voigt, Miss USA 2023. Voigt resigned on May 6, citing a desire to focus on her mental health.

However, an NBC News report later revealed that Voigt's resignation letter accused the pageant's CEO, Laylah Rose, of creating a toxic work environment and failing to address a sexual harassment incident appropriately. Rose responded by stating that she takes all allegations seriously and prioritizes the safety of everyone involved with Miss USA.

Following Voigt's resignation, Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava, 17, and Miss USA's social media manager Claudia Michelle also resigned. Miss USA Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned the new Miss USA 2023, and she will hold the title until the next winner is announced in August. Stephanie Skinner, Miss Teen USA runner-up, was offered the crown after Srivastava resigned, but she declined.

