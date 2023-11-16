Who is Markwayne Mullin? US Senator challenges Teamsters President Sean O'Brien to fight

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, a Republican, challenged Sean O'Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to "stand your butt up" and resolve long-standing issues in the room on Tuesday, sparking an acrimonious fight between the senator and a witness during a congressional hearing.

At a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday, the argument broke out after Mullin read aloud tweets that O'Brien had sent in June, labeling Mullin a "fraud" and "clown" who "pretends like he's self-made." Sen. Bernie Sanders, the chairman of the committee, intervened as the back-and-forth intensified and Mullin even challenged O'Brien to a brawl during the hearing.

ALSO READ: What is uterus didelphys? Alabama woman born with 2 uteruses due to deliver on Christmas

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Born on July 26, 1977, Markwayne Mullin is an American politician and businessman of Cherokee and American descent. He has represented Oklahoma as the junior United States senator since 2023. Stilwell, Oklahoma's Stilwell High School is where he received his diploma. While enrolled at Missouri Valley College in 1996, he did not earn a degree.

Mullin took over his father's company, Mullin Plumbing, in 1997 at the age of 20, following his father's illness. Mullin graduated from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in 2010 with an associate's degree in construction technology. As of right now, he is the sole senator not holding a bachelor's degree or higher.

He was chosen to fill Jim Inhofe's term in 2022 at a special election as a member of the Republican Party. Since Ben Nighthorse Campbell retired from the Senate in 2005, Mullin is the first senator of Native American descent. From 2013 until 2023, Mullin represented Oklahoma's 2nd congressional district in the US Congress before winning a Senate seat.

Mullin's personal life

Mullin and his spouse Christie Renee Rowan reside in Westville, along with six children, including twin girls adopted in August 2013. Apart from politics, Mullin competed in and won three mixed martial arts bouts between November 2006 and April 2007. He battled for fewer than three complete rounds and finished the bout in less than ten minutes.

ALSO READ: Who is Jirard Khalil? What we know so far about man behind The Completionist USD 600,000 controversy