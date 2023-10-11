Who is Mary Lou Retton's ex-husband Shannon Kelley? Taking closer look at Olympian's personal life

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rare pneumonia

In the world of gymnastics, Mary Lou Retton's name is synonymous with elegance, power, and pure dedication. She became an immediate Olympic icon as the first American woman to win the All-Around Gold Medal. But, behind the spectacular flips and flawless routines, there is a chapter of her life that is mostly concealed from public view. This chapter is about her ex-husband, Shannon Kelley, who played an important part in her life. Let's take a deeper look at Shannon Kelley and his relationship with Mary Lou Retton.

The romance between Shannon and Mary Lou

Shannon Kelley, a former University of Texas quarterback came into Mary Lou Retton's life during a very difficult period. According to Times Now, the Olympian had just captivated the hearts of millions with her outstanding performance at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The entire world was rooting for her, but it was Shannon who would win her heart.

Mary Lou and Shannon's romance was the stuff of fairy tales. When their paths collided in 1985, their love tale began. Mary Lou Retton, the small gymnastics dynamo, sought refuge in the arms of a man who had faced the rigors of varsity football. Shannon Kelley's rugged good features and muscular build complemented Mary Lou's small form well. They became a media darling after they married and went on to become a power couple.

The Retton-Kelly household was complete

Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley married in December 1990, after their love journey took them there. Their wedding was a magnificent event attended by many celebrities and dignitaries. The marriage of an Olympic gymnast and a football quarterback was hailed as a real love tale that transcended the bounds of their respective sports as per Times Now.

As the couple settled into married life, they welcomed four lovely daughters: Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma. The Retton-Kelley household became a symbol of love and harmony once Mary Lou and Shannon's family was complete. The couple's devotion to their children was palpable as they negotiated the hurdles of parenting while juggling their separate occupations.

Challenges faced by the power couple

Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley, like every other married pair, encountered their fair share of difficulties. The pressures of their different occupations, along with the constant scrutiny of the public, put their relationship under strain. However, the pair managed to keep their personal lives out of the prying eyes of the public and work through their problems quietly.

Despite their efforts to keep their relationship solid, Mary Lou Retton and Shannon Kelley separated ways in 2018. Many people who had followed their love story were taken aback by the news of their divorce. The declaration represented the end of an era, but it also demonstrated the tenacity and fortitude of two people who had previously dominated their respective sports throughout the world.

Shannon and Mary Lou's life after divorce

Shannon Kelley is currently leading his life, dedicated to pursuing his personal interests and goals. While he may not be as well-known as Mary Lou Retton, he remains a positive influence in the lives of his four kids. The couple's dedication to co-parenting demonstrates their unwavering loyalty to their family.

Mary Lou Retton, on the other hand, continues to be an inspiration in the world of gymnastics. Her legacy lives on, and her contributions to the sport are recognized. She is a proponent of women's health and fitness, and she uses her platform to encourage a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. She is today in ICU suffering from a rare pneumonia as her daughters are trying their best to help her and stay with her.

