Who is Mary Trump? All you need to know about Donald Trump's niece

Since Trump's civil fraud trial, there has been public evidence of the lingering animosity between the former president and his niece, Mary Trump. Mary called her uncle a "maniac" on social media in her comments on the trial. In spite of being the former President's niece, she has never held back when criticizing her uncle's behavior and moral fiber.

With the passing of patriarch Fred Trump Sr. in 1999, the division inside the Trump family became increasingly apparent. Compared to other Trump grandkids, Mary and her brother received a reduced share of the inheritance at the time because they had challenged their grandfather's will.

Who is Mary Trump?

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the elder brother of Donald Trump. Fred Trump Jr. passed away in 1981 at the age of 42 from an alcohol-related heart attack, leaving Mary and her brother Fred III behind.

Mary got her master's and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology at Adelphi University after receiving her bachelor's and master's degrees in English literature from Tufts University and Columbia University, respectively. She also wrote a chapter for a book about schizophrenia in 2002.

In addition to being a licensed professional life coach, Mary Trump founded The Trump Coaching Group in 2012 and held the position of chief executive officer. It's unclear how much she still participates in the coaching group now.

Mary: Donald Trump's biggest critic

Mary expressed her dissatisfaction on Twitter on November 9, the day her uncle was elected president. She wrote, "This is one of the worst nights of my life," and she backed Hillary Clinton, calling her "an extraordinary human being and public servant." Four months before Election Day in July 2020, she unexpectedly shot to fame when her explosive best-seller Too Much and Never Enough was published.

Writing in her capacity as a licensed clinical psychologist as well as an insider of the Trump family, Ms. Trump painted a devastating picture of the 45th commander-in-chief of the United States, diagnosing him with narcissistic personality disorder and contending that his haughty self-esteem, attention-seeking tendencies, and seeming amorality were signs of an unhealthy mentality stemming from unfulfilled need.

In addition to launching her own podcast and publishing her second book, The Reckoning (2021), Ms. Trump has become one of her uncle's most ardent and scathing critics.

Mary Trump's daughter

Mary Trump, at 58, is still a very secretive person. She has mostly concealed information about her personal life from the public, only disclosing through her career that she is gay, divorced, and lives in New York with her daughter Avary, who was conceived using IVF and a sperm donor.

According to reports, she used the money from her book sales in January 2022 to purchase a $7 million opulent property in Soho. In Too Much and Never Enough, Ms. Trump detailed her struggles with coming out to her family, recalling how her Scottish grandmother and namesake, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, made a derogatory, homophobic remark about her.

