Who is Maryam Moshiri? Exploring life and career of BBC anchor who showed her middle finger on live TV

Maryam Moshiri is a seasoned British-Iranian television presenter and journalist with an impressive career spanning nearly two decades. Commencing her journey as a business reporter for Independent Radio News, Moshiri joined the BBC in 2003, where she spent 16 years as a Business News Anchor on flagship programs such as The Business Briefing and Talking Business. In 2019, she assumed the role of Chief News Presenter at BBC World News and BBC NewsQ, later anchoring prominent global news programs.

With a dynamic presence, Moshiri's career has evolved, encompassing diverse roles and significant responsibilities, including her recent appointment as the main presenter of The Daily Global.

Who is Maryam Moshiri?

Maryam Moshiri is a distinguished British-Iranian journalist and television presenter known for her extensive career in broadcasting. Graduating from University College London in 2000 with a BA in Italian, she further honed her skills by completing a Postgraduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism at the London College of Communications in 2001.

Beginning as a business reporter for Independent Radio News, Moshiri joined the BBC in 2003, where she spent 16 years as a prominent Business News Anchor on flagship programs like The Business Briefing, Work Life, and Talking Business.

In 2019, Moshiri was promoted to Chief News Presenter at BBC World News and BBC News, anchoring critical global programs such as Outside Source, Impact, and Global. She showcased versatility by presenting The Papers on BBC News and led coverage of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Advertisement

In 2023, she assumed the position of Chief Relief Presenter, covering various programs and, notably, taking over as the main presenter of The Daily Global following an announcement about Yalda Hakim's departure. Despite her professional achievements, Moshiri made headlines on December 6, 2023, when she was observed flashing her middle finger to the camera during the 12-noon bulletin.

Why did Maryam Moshiri show middle finger on live TV?

A BBC News anchor inadvertently found herself in a moment of embarrassment as she was unintentionally caught on camera flashing the middle finger at the beginning of a live broadcast. Maryam Moshiri raised her middle finger, along with her eyebrows, immediately following the recognizable countdown of the noon BBC News bulletin on Wednesday.

Despite the unexpected gesture, Moshiri swiftly composed herself, lowering her hand and maintaining a serious demeanor as she delved into headlines covering Boris Johnson's appearance at the Covid inquiry.

ALSO READ: ‘Music is like a constant companion to me’: Cillian Murphy returns to BBC Radio 6 with music show

The following morning, on Thursday, Moshiri issued an apology on air, acknowledging the incident as a "silly joke" intended for her colleagues and not meant for a live broadcast. She explained that she was playfully engaging with the team, mimicking a countdown using her fingers.

Despite the lighthearted intent behind the gesture, Moshiri expressed regret for any unintended impact it may have had on the audience on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "When we got to 1 I turned [my] finger around as a joke and did not realize that this would be caught on camera. It was a private joke with the team and I'm so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I'm sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn't 'flipping the bird' at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates."

ALSO READ: My Old School: Interesting BBC documentary about 32-year-old Brian MacKinnon who convinced his peers he was 17