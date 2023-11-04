Who is Megan Gaither? Second Missouri teacher faces suspension over OnlyFans presence

Administrators at a Missouri high school suspended a second teacher after learning about her OnlyFans site activity. In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 31-year-old Megan Gaither revealed that she was placed on leave on October 27 from her roles as a varsity cheerleading coach and English teacher when district authorities learned about her OnlyFans account.

Gaither stated in the interview that she needed the additional money because she owed over $125,000 in educational loans which is why she created an account on the direct-to-subscribers website.

Gaither claims OnlyFans helped her pay her loans

According to Gaither, "teaching does not financially support a person." Stretching those paychecks over the summer is incredibly difficult. I did it for that reason." The investigation states that Gaither received about $47,500 in payment, which also included a stipend for mentoring the school's cheerleading squad.

The teacher said that she deleted her OnlyFans account at the same time as Brianna Coppage, another English teacher, was put on leave due to her involvement in the sale of explicit material. Gaither was exposed for her racy side project a few weeks later. Before Gaither deleted the account, she said that she was earning an additional $3,000 to $5,000 a month from about 1,500 subscribers. The thirty-one-year-old expressed that her content was faceless so that she could stay anonymous on the site.

How a student discovered Gaither's account?

When Gaither appeared in a video that Coppage's account uploaded in the middle of October, rumors regarding her involvement on the platform started to circulate. Gaither was reportedly seen in a public photo sporting the identical outfit that was worn in the video that was uploaded on OnlyFans, even though the video did not feature her face. It was shot at a party.

According to Gaither, a student wrote a message saying they "knew her secret" under her classroom door after the video was uploaded. The district administration allegedly informed her that the leave was imposed due to "professionalism and student communication," a claim she refutes.

About Brianna Coppage

Former English teacher Brianna Coppage, her colleague, was placed on leave after it was discovered that she and her spouse were running an OnlyFans page. Coppage recently left to focus solely on pornography.

After district officials learned about Coppage's controversial side gig—which she took on to augment her pitiful $42,000 salary—she was suspended on September 27. After quitting her job as a teacher and garnering international attention, the former educator informed Fox News that she has made about $1 million selling porn.

