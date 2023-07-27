Who is Megan Rapinoe dating? All about the USWNT superstar's relationship with Sue Bird

The power couple, football player Megan Rapinoe and basketball player Sue Bird are two of the most known stars in their respective fields. They both have Olympic gold medals and in total seven Olympic medals to their names. Right from the moment they met in 2016, the two have been giving fans to witness nothing less than a fairytale story.

Even though there were many ups and downs in their relationship throughout the years, the couple has managed to stay strong. In 2020, they took their relationship one step ahead and got engaged proclaiming their love for each other. At that time, Bird spoke about their wedding and said that they are in no rush.

Here's how Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's relationship blossomed over the years

During a photo session in Olympics 2016, Megan and Bird first met and it was indeed a memorable first meet. As it was destined, Bird noticed Rapinoe in her soccer jersey with her hair down. This is when Rapinoe approached Bird and asked whether she was ready for the game. Bird found it funny and adorable and noticed that Rapinoe had some confusion. They both had revealed that this was a very weird first interaction between them but yet adorable.

After this first disastrous first meet, Rapinoe and Bird started getting close to each other. They understood that both of them shared the same passion and belief. While, Rapinoe was out and about her sexuality since 2012, Bird announced that she is gay and dating Rapinoe in the year 2017. The two did a nude photoshoot for a magazine which caught all the spotlight and fans called them a power couple.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's engagement

Both the athletes have been each other’s strongest support be it on or off the field. Rapinoe and Bird have been strong advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, and social justice. Bird came out in support of Rapinoe when ex-president Donald Trump made statements about the soccer player and her team. In an interview in 2019, Rapinoe said that the two were each other’s biggest fans and cheerleaders.

In October 2020, Sue Bird proposed to Megan Rapinoe when she went down on one knee, taking their relationship ahead. They made the announcement through an Instagram post. Rapinoe and Bird revealed that they were going to plan their wedding slowly despite being engaged in October. In regards to their retirement, Sue Bird announced it on Instagram on June 16, 2022. Rapinoe, on the other hand, declared that she will retire after the 2023 football season.

