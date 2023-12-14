Who is Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the rapper amid cheating comments

Megan Thee Stallion is furious after hearing her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine reveal his version of their terrible breakup, which she claims is all made up. While Pardison Fontaine acknowledged having an improper text exchange with his partner, he refuted being unfaithful when he made an appearance on an episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service.

According to TMZ, Megan ignited the controversy on Wednesday morning on Instagram Live, where she reiterated her Cobra accusations that Pardi had cheated on her. She asserted that he tried to fabricate the story to match his diss song, but that he was caught having oral sex in their house. After Megan revealed Pardi had cheated on her in her song Cobra back in November, the ex-lovers began retaliating against one another.

Amidst the cheating controversy, let's learn more about Megan Thee Stallion's ex-boyfriend Pardi Fontaine!

Who is Pardison Fontaine?

According to Wikipedia, American rapper and songwriter Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe aka Pardison Fontaine, was born on December 29, 1989. Fontaine's debut mixtape, Not Supposed to Be Here, was released in August of 2015. He collaborated with rapper Cardi B from 2016 to 2018. 2018 saw Fontaine co-write songs including Violent Crimes on rapper Kanye West's eighth studio album, Ye. He released the track Say What I Want in August of 2018.

The song Backin' It Up, which he released in September 2018 and featured Cardi B, peaked at number 40 on the US Billboard Hot 100 list. At the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards, they gave the song its first live performance. His work has garnered two Grammy Award victories and more than a dozen nominations.

Relationship timeline with Megan Thee Stallion

February 2021: Megan confirms dating Pardi

Pardi and Megan got together as co-workers when Pardi was hired to write songs for Megan's Savage (Remix) with Beyoncé and Meg and Cardi B's 2020 mega-smash WAP. When Megan announced her relationship with Pardi on Instagram in 2021, things took a turn from business to romantic. During an Instagram Live session in February 2021, the rapper confirmed her relationship with Fontaine.

May 2021: Red Carpet debut

The pair debuted together on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Megan and Beyoncé's Savage remix earned Megan the best collaboration prize. For the occasion, she and Fontaine wore matching beige dresses and had a lot of PDA moments.

November 2023

Megan Thee Stallion revealed her breakup with Pardi on the 2023 release Cobra, following months of silence. In the song, she talked about being cheated by a man who had oral sex in her bed.

A few weeks later, Pardi responded sharply with Thee Person, a vicious diss song in which he calls the rapper a terrible person overall, accusing her of lying to him about her former boyfriends, playing the victim, and cheating as well.

