Who is Michael Bolton's ex-wife Maureen McGuire? Exploring their relationship as the singer-songwriter reveals brain tumor diagnosis

Michael Bolton has announced that he had emergency brain tumor surgery recently and that he has postponed his next tour dates. The musician said on Instagram that he discovered the tumor at the end of the year and that it required immediate treatment.

Bolton wrote, "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Bolton, 70, was supposed to go on tour starting in February and travel internationally for the whole of the year. However, he says he needs more time to heal after the surgery and hopes to get better so he can perform live again. Amidst the singer's recovery, let's take a look at his personal and learn about his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire!

The only marriage the two-time Grammy winner has ever had is with ex-wife, Maureen McGuire. Maureen McGuire is an East Haven, Connecticut-based yoga instructor and former dancer. She began dating Michael Bolton in 1973 prior to the crooner's breakthrough in the late 1980s. Before Michael's breakthrough with The Hunger in 1987, he and Maureen were married in 1975 and enjoyed a happy marriage throughout his early career as a musician.

Following their marriage, Michael and Maureen welcomed three girls into their family: Isa, Holly, and Taryn Bolton, who were born two years apart. However, 1990 saw the couple's divorce. Before Maureen and Michael's divorce became official, the singer of How Can We Be Lovers was said to have had an affair with Cher, another popular singer at the time. In the 1990s, Maureen went back to East Haven, where she was employed as a yoga instructor, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Now living in her native East Haven, Connecticut, Maureen works as a yoga instructor there. Maureen had not intended to stay in East Haven after her 1990 divorce from Michael, but she ended up sowing new seeds. Having danced since she was a young girl, Maureen brought that experience to her fitness sessions, which were primarily aerobic and dance-based, but they usually concluded with a little yoga session.

Maureen and another famous individual share the same name: Maureen McGuire, a renowned reporter hailing from Rochester, New York, and a former news anchor for WROC-TV Channel 8. The TV anchor, Maureen, took to Twitter to address the ongoing confusion between the two individuals.

