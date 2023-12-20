Who is Michael Huntley? Niall Horan's team member crowned winner of The Voice Season 24

The Voice's season 24 finale began with the Top 12's very pink rendition of Dance the Night, which was followed by a performance by coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani. Five singers proceeded to the final round who were the members of the McEntire, Legend, and Horan-coached teams.

Who is the winner of The Voice season 24?

Following the counting of public votes overnight, host Carson Daly announced Michael Huntley as the winner of The Voice Season 24, with Ruby Leigh coming in second. Roar finished in fourth position, Justine in third, and Forde in fifth. The former member of One Direction was Huntley's coach, making him the two-time winner.

Who is Michael Huntley?

Huntley was born in Florida and raised in Fredericksburg, Virginia. After deciding to give music a serious go, he relocated to Tennessee to work in the music industry. But after failing to achieve the success he had hoped for, he finally returned to his native state.

Following his return to Virginia, Huntley started doing booking agent work and performing live all across the state. He was also a member of Lucys Letdown, a band in the past. In April 2022, he dropped his debut single, Holdin' On.

Advertisement

American Idol

Before his appearance on The Voice, Huntley participated twice on American Idol. He didn't make it past the first audition on the show. Season 16 was his second appearance in the singing competition. For his audition, he was given a golden ticket, but he did not get past Hollywood Week.

Huntley's journey on The Voice season 24

The coaches on The Voice were taken aback by Huntley's very first audition. When he sang She Talks to Angels during the blind audition round, all four coaches—Niall, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire—turned their seats around for him. The former One Direction singer chose Huntley to advance over Brailey Lenderman during the battle round.

In the elimination round, he selected Huntley ahead of Noah Spencer and Claudia B., putting him in the top 12 following the live playoffs. Based on the public vote, Huntley proceeded to the semifinals (top 9) and finals (top 5).

Personal life

Huntley is not married, but he is in a relationship with Hannah Cook. Huntley has two children, but the musician has not revealed who their mothers are.

ALSO READ: Keith Richards turn 80: Exploring Rolling Stone's vocalist's life, career, and relationships amid his birthday