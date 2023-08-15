Who is Michael Oher? 5 facts to know about former NFL player as he accuses Touhy family of lying

Former NFL star Michael Oher has filed documents claiming that the Tuohy family never legally adopted him and instead obtained a conservatorship that allowed them to make money at his expense. Following the success of the 2009 movie 'The Blind Side,' which was based on his life, Michael Oher gained fame.

Oher filed a petition with a Tennessee court on Monday, alleging that a key aspect of the narrative was a fabrication the family had created to benefit themselves at his expense. In the 18-page petition, it is claimed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy deceived him into signing a paper giving them the power to negotiate contracts on his behalf.

Here are 5 things to know about Michael Oher:

Michael Oher's football skills

Oher started playing football when he was in grade 11, for his new school and soon became one of the best offensive linemen in the country. As a result, several major football programs around the nation began to offer him college scholarships. Later, Oher played collegiate football for the Tuohys' alma school, the University of Mississippi. He was a two-time All-American and the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the first round in the 2009 draught.

Micahel Oher's real parents

Michael Oher's upbringing was not easy because his mother frequently used drugs and alcohol and his father was often in jail. He was raised in foster care before being eventually adopted by a couple. Oher, who was reared in a household of 12, first came across the Tuohys while he was a student at Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee.

Oher was welcomed by the Tuohy family

He had been in and out of foster families since he was 11 years old. The Tuohy family encouraged him to formally move in during the summer of 2004 after he had intermittently stayed with them throughout that period.

'The Blind Side'- based on Michael Oher's life

Michael Oher played collegiate football for Ole Miss before the publication of 'The Blind Side,' an Academy Award–winning film that featured Sandra Bullock as the lead character and told his tale.

Michael Oher's net worth

Oher has a 12 million dollars net worth, the majority of which comes from his playing-related earnings. Oher, who spent ten seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens, earned 34,506,875 dollars throughout his playing career. One of the main arguments made in the lawsuit against the Tuohy family is that they gained massive wealth while Oher received nothing.

