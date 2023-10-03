Who is Mike Jeffries? What we know so far about former A&F CEO accused of exploiting men for sex

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse

According to a BBC investigation, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch has been accused of exploiting young men as sex objects at gatherings he and his partner held in the US and other countries.

Prior to the young men being introduced to him and his partner, Matthew Smith, the majority of the men claim that a middleman who was employed by the former CEO of the fashion firm, Mike Jeffries, sexually "auditioned" them by demanding or offering to engage in oral sex with them. Several of the men told the BBC that the idea of modeling contracts with A&F was brought up before they met Jeffries and Smith, and some of the men said they were taken advantage of or mistreated.

Some of the men claimed to have been taken advantage of or mistreated, and numerous others told the BBC that the idea of modeling contracts with A&F had been brought up before they met Jeffries and Smith.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle going to replace Dianne Feinstein? Viral rumor debunked

Additionally, they informed the BBC that at the events, Jeffries and Smith would have sex with four or five men, or "direct" them to have sex with one another. After the incident, the men claimed that staff members gave them envelopes containing large sums of cash.

Who is Mike Jeffries?

Former CEO of the American lifestyle company Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries is a successful businessman from the United States. From 1992 through 2014, he filled this position. Jeffries was well-known for making contentious claims about the intended audience.

On July 15, 1944, in Los Angeles, California, Mike Jeffries was born. Later, he pursued his education at Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics. After graduating, he held a number of jobs in the retail sector before rising to the post of CEO at Abercrombie & Fitch.

Before joining Abercrombie & Fitch as CEO in 1992, he held a number of positions at various businesses. During his tenure as CEO, Jeffries turned Abercrombie & Fitch into a well-liked lifestyle company recognized for its laid-back, preppy look. He was renowned for his contentious advertising tactics, which frequently included sexually explicit ads and catered to a particular, beautiful audience.

Despite being successful in creating a brand, Jeffries received harsh criticism for his divisive opinions and unethical business tactics. In addition, he was the target of multiple lawsuits before being compelled to resign as CEO in 2014. Jeffries retired after leaving Abercrombie & Fitch and hasn't been seen much in the media since.

ALSO READ: Who is Alan Colie? Timeline of Tanner Cook shooting incident explained