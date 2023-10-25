Who is Mike Johnson? All you need to know about the new Republican nominee for House Speaker

Seeking to break the extraordinary three-week impasse that has left Congress paralyzed and without leadership, House Republicans swiftly rejected yet another of their choices for speaker on Tuesday and hurriedly named a fourth. Rep. Mike Johnson, a little-known social conservative from Louisiana, is about to make his pitch for speaker on the House floor.

This is a crucial time for House Republicans because it's unclear if the Louisiana politician can gain the 217 votes necessary to assume the gavel. Representative Tom Emmer, the third-ranking House Republican from Minnesota, withdrew his bid a few hours after receiving the nomination.

Mike Johnson steps in after Tom Emmer's withdrawal

Johnson—the vice chairman of the House GOP conference—had earned the speakership candidature by Tuesday night. Following a rapid backlash from the right, which included former President Donald J. Trump, Mr. Emmer was overthrown, leaving the GOP as divided as ever and his candidacy in ruins.

However, by late Tuesday night, Mr. Johnson seemed to have assembled a coalition that put him in a better position to become speaker than any contender since hard-Right-wing rebels ousted Kevin McCarthy as Speaker three weeks ago. Mr. Johnson's nomination was the most recent abrupt development in a wild struggle to control the House Republicans' leadership.

They have lurched from one speaker nominee to another, putting their divisions on full display—first with a mainstream conservative, then with a far-right rabble-rouser, then another mainstream candidate, and now with another hard-line conservative.

Who is Mike Johnson?

Mike Johnson is serving his fourth term in the House; he joined the House of Representatives in 2016. He represents the roughly 760,000 citizens of Louisiana's fourth congressional district. A biography on Johnson's website states that he won the seat with the most significant margin of victory in his region in over 50 years.

Following graduation from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree and a law degree, Johnson worked as a constitutional lawyer for almost 20 years. After that, from February 2015 until January 2017, Johnson was a member of the Louisiana Legislature.

