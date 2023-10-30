Who is Mike Pence? Former US Vice President drops his bid for Republican presidential nomination

Mike Pence, a former US vice president, announced his suspension and withdrew from the 2024 presidential election. Financial difficulties and declining polling numbers were his stated reasons for withdrawing. But Pence has promised to support the election of "principled Republican leaders."

Pence is the first prominent contender to withdraw from a contest that has been dominated by Donald Trump, his former boss turned competitor.

With this move, Pence avoids the humiliation of not making it to the third Republican primary debate, which is scheduled for November 8 in Miami, more than two months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, on which he had placed his candidacy. Yet for a politician who bided his time as Trump's most devoted ally for years, the withdrawal is a severe blow.

CNN stated citing many sources that advisors closely monitored the decision to end the presidential campaign. It was also unknown to many event coordinators that the announcement would take place on stage. Pence declared earlier in June 2023 that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Who is Mike Pence?

Education and personal life

Mike Pence was born in Columbus, Indiana, on June 7, 1959. In 1981, he obtained his degree from Hanover College, and in 1986, he obtained his Juris Doctor from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Mike has been married to Karen Pence since 1985 with whom he shares three kids.

Pence's political career

In 2000, Pence declared his candidacy for Congress once more and prevailed, characterizing himself as “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican, in that order.” Pence's resistance to the Bush administration's No Child Left Behind Act and the establishment of Medicare Part D demonstrate his willingness to stand up to his party in order to uphold his conservative beliefs. His ardent conservatism contributed to his victory for reelection in Indiana from 2001 to 2013.

Pence declared in 2011 that he would seek the governorship of Indiana upon the expiration of his congressional term. He ran on a platform of job creation and tax reduction. It probably helped him win a close election in 2012 despite a competitive field. From 2013 to 2017, Pence was the governor for a single term.

He is a Republican who has held the position of U.S. House of Representatives member since 2001 and the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017.

Net worth

According to Forbes, in 2023, Pence—an American politician, broadcaster, and attorney has a USD 2 million net worth. After years of arduous struggle, Mike Pence has achieved success in the political arena.

