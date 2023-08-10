Who is Mishel Gerzig? 5 things you need to know about Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' wife

Thibaut Courtois is a famous soccer player who is a goalkeeper for Real Madrid and the Belgian National team. Last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony recognized Courtois as the world's best goalkeeper. Courtois is popular on social media and has a massive fan base all across the world.

In addition to Courtois, his wife Mishel Gerzig also has a huge fan following. The pair started getting to know each other on Instagram in early 2021, and they started dating that summer. In June 2022, Courtois proposed to Gerzig, and they wed a year later. Last month, the two had headed for their honeymoon to the South Pacific Island of Bora Bora.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Mishel Gerzig:

Mishel Gerzig's origin and profession

Jewish by heritage and doing the customary Kiddush blessing with Courtois each Shabbat, Gerzig was born in Israel in 1997. At the age of 13, Gerzig started her profession as a model. She represents NEXT Models Miami and ITM Models in Israel professionally.

Gerzig served in the military

Gerzig reportedly served in the Israel Defence Forces, which is required in Israel. She was the captain of a Navy search and rescue vessel. Following her release from the Navy, Gerzig claimed that she debated whether to sign up for another year. She finally made the choice, nevertheless, to resume her paused modeling career.

How did Thibaut and Mishel Gerzig's relationship begin?

In August 2021, Courtois made their romance public on Instagram. He shared a picture of the couple seated next to one another. After Courtois commented on a picture of Gerzig with her beloved dog, she once said that the couple had initially connected on Instagram.

Gerzig and Courtois wedding

After dating for over a year, Courtois asked Gerzig to marry him in June 2022. On Instagram, Gerzig shared pictures from the engagement aboard a boat off the Amalfi Coast of Italy. The marriage took place in France's Château de la Croix des Gardes towards the end of June 2023, and it was lavish. A live performance, a change in Gerzig's attire, and fireworks were all part of the event, which was attended by many.

Gerzig says she's accepted by Courtois' kids

Courtois has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship. In an interview, the model revealed that Courtois' kids had accepted her and that they are sweet.

Apart from this, Gerzig calls herself a traveler on her Instagram account and frequently uploads pictures of herself in various locations across the globe.

