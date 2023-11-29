Who is Nardo Wick? Exploring Who Want Smoke Rapper's life, career, and more amid controversial altercation with fan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to violence.

Nardo Wick has issued a statement following the viral video that surfaced on social media earlier on Tuesday, Nov. 28, showing two members of his entourage knocking out a fan who was attempting to request a photo.

A man is seen approaching the 'Who Want Smoke?' rapper in the video, which was shot after Wick's show at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night. The man is then stopped and is repeatedly punched by two men as he falls to the ground. In the background, the men are told to "chill" by a voice that sounds like Wick's as the apparent fan is getting beaten. After the assault, the victim was described by law enforcement to Billboard as being in "critical but stable condition."

Who is Nardo Wick?

Early life

Horace Bernard Walls III, known by his stage name Nardo Wick, is an American rapper born on December 30, 2001. He grew up in Jacksonville, Florida as an only child. During his younger years, he was a big fan of Gucci Mane, who later became an influence on him. Wick was eventually featured in one of Gucci Mane's songs.

Debut as a rapper

Wick started his career with the release of the song Lolli. He followed it up with the release of Slide as a single. Later in the year, he made Came Up available as his last release of the year. On January 22, 2021, he dropped his first single of the year called Who Want Smoke?. Then, on April 23, Wick released the single Shhh.

Wick made his first-ever appearance as a featured artist on rapper Katana 10400's song She Want Me Dead! He later dropped the single Me or Sum on November 29, 2021. The track featured fellow rappers Future and Lil Baby. Just four days later, on December 3, Wick released his second single Who Is Nardo Wick? which included cameos from Big30, Hit-Boy, and Lakeyah.

Wick was once detained

Wick was detained by US marshals on August 18, 2021, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. Soon after, he was freed. He stated that he would prefer to rob rather than work an honest job on the Big Facts podcast. Later on, he had a change of heart about this particular stance.

