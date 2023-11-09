Who is Narges Mohammadi? Nobel Peace Prize winner goes on a hunger strike in prison

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize recipient Narges Mohammadi, who is now in prison, started a hunger strike on Monday to express her disapproval over the conditions of her imprisonment and the country's requirement that women wear headscarves.

The women's rights activist received the honor on October 6 in a jab at the theocratic officials of Tehran, who said the Nobel committee was politicizing and interfering with human rights matters. According to HRANA, the 51-year-old was denied permission to visit the hospital last week for heart and lung treatment because she declined to wear the required head scarf.

Throughout her life, Mohammadi has been detained over a dozen times; this is her third detention at Evin Prison since 2012. She has been imprisoned for almost 12 years after being found guilty of distributing false information against the Islamic Republic.

Who is Narges Mohammadi?

Early Life

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian journalist and human rights campaigner, was born in Zanjān, Iran, on April 21, 1972. In 2023, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. She started a student political group and was actively involved in campus civic engagement at Imam Khomeini University in Qazvīn during her early 1990s physics studies.

Throughout her time in college, Mohammadi made a name for herself standing up for women's rights and equality. She worked as an engineer after completing her education and also contributed pieces to several newspapers that supported reform.

She started working with Shirin Ebadi, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, at the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Tehran in 2003. For her efforts to support activists who were detained and their families, Ms. Mohammadi was arrested for the first time in 2011 and received a lengthy prison sentence.

Unstoppable and vocal behind the bars

In 2013, after obtaining bail, Mohammadi fully committed herself to a campaign opposing the death penalty. In 2015, she was arrested once more and given a sentence that included further years behind bars. She was against the regime's systematic use of torture and sexual assault on political prisoners, especially women, when she was in prison.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish lady, in the hands of the Iranian morality police last year, she once more took the initiative, expressing her support for the protesters and organizing acts of solidarity among her fellow prisoners.

Mohammasi's husband and kids

Taghi Rahmani, Mohammadi's spouse and fellow rights activist, together with their two 16-year-old children, Ali and Kiana, reside in exile in France. Eight years have passed since she last saw her kids.

Awards and accolades

In addition to receiving numerous honors, Mohammadi was given the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award this year at the organization's annual banquet in New York. She was also designated as one of the three recipients of the UN's World Press Freedom Prize. Mohammadi is the second Iranian woman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

