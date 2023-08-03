Who is Negasi Zuberi? Finding out more about alleged violent sex assault offender who is on the run from FBI

Negasi Zuberi from Oregon abducted a lady in Seattle last month while pretending to be an undercover police officer. He then took her to his house where he put her in a makeshift cage after sexually assaulting her. The lady allegedly broke out from Zuberi's house's homemade cinder block dungeon, according to the FBI.

On July 16, when the lady managed to escape and summon assistance, Negasi Zuberi, also known under the names Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, was taken into custody. Zuberi, an accused perpetrator of severe sexual assault who has resided in at least ten states, is wanted by the FBI's Portland Field Office. The FBI has been constantly requesting the public for assistance in finding other potential victims,

Who is Negasi Zuberi- the wanted sexual assault offender?

According to the FBI, Zuberi, who has resided in at least 10 different states since 2016, has been connected to violent attacks in at least four of those jurisdictions. In addition to New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Florida, Zuberi has also resided in California, Nevada, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington. According to the agency, there is evidence to suspect that there may be more than one victim.

According to a criminal complaint submitted in federal court in Medford, Oregon, Zuberi was apprehended after being seen by two Nevada police officers in a Walmart parking lot in Reno with his wife and kids. According to Nathan Lichvarcik, head of the U.S. Attorney's Office, he will be charged with interstate abduction, which carries a potential penalty of life in prison.

Negasi Zuberi's makeshift cell

According to a press statement from the FBI, Zuberi left his residence in Klamath Falls on July 15 and traveled to Seattle where he pretended to be an undercover police officer in order to hire a prostitute. The victim said Zuberi used a Taser on her, handcuffed her, put leg shackles on her, and then put her in the back seat of his car, according to the FBI.

The girl told authorities that he then drove back to his house in Klamath Falls, more than 450 miles away, stopping along the way to sexually abuse her. He arrived at the house, put the woman in a makeshift cell he had constructed in his garage with cinder blocks and a metal door that was secured from the outside, and then he departed.

