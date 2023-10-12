Who is Nelson Peltz? All about activist investor as he ignites potential proxy battle with Disney

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company to approximately 30 million shares, worth around $2.5 billion, making it one of the largest shareholders in the media and entertainment giant. This move comes less than a year after Peltz dropped his initial proxy fight with Disney and days after the company's stock reached a 52-week low.

Who Is Nelson Peltz?

Born on June 24, 1942, Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire entrepreneur and investor. He co-founded Trian Fund Management, an alternative investment fund in New York, along with Peter W. May and Edward P. Garden. Peltz serves as non-executive chairman for Wendy's Company, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company. He has also held director positions at H.J. Heinz Company, Mondelēz International, and Ingersoll Rand and was previously the CEO of Triangle Industries.

Peltz Seeks Multiple Board Seats

According to people familiar with the matter, Trian plans to push for multiple seats on the board this time, including one for Peltz himself. Earlier this year, the firm sought only a spot for Peltz. The nomination window for new board members opens on December 5 and runs until January 4, during which time Trian could nominate directors to be voted on at the company's annual meeting in spring 2024 if Disney rejects their proposal.

Disney's Struggles and Iger's Return

Bob Iger returned as Disney's CEO nearly a year ago, and since then, the company has been working to turn around its business, which has struggled to make its streaming unit profitable. Iger has also considered looking for an investor in sports channel ESPN and has opened the door to selling some of Disney's assets, particularly its TV networks business.

Iger previously managed to ward off Peltz in February after unveiling a vast restructuring plan that included cost cuts and 7,000 layoffs. The plan aimed to slash $5.5 billion in costs, consisting of $3 billion from content, excluding sports, and another $2.5 billion from non-content costs.

Trian's Previous Proxy Fight

When Trian launched its proxy fight in January, the firm owned about 9.4 million shares valued at roughly $900 million, as reported by CNBC . Peltz criticized Disney's $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019, its failed succession planning, and what he called weak corporate governance over the years that has depleted shareholder value. It remains unclear if Trian has any specific operational ideas for Disney that Iger hasn't already proposed or privately rejected.

In January, Trian released a slide presentation showcasing Disney's stock underperformance and the activist fund's own track record of improving corporate valuation. The fund spent several slides noting how Disney's acquisition of the majority of 21st Century Fox's assets has failed to generate a return for shareholders.

Succession Planning Remains a Key Issue

Trian also focused on Disney's inability to find a successor for Iger. The Disney board and Iger have been vetting succession candidates since Iger returned to the CEO job in November, according to people familiar with the matter, and have targeted early 2025 as a logical time to set up that transition.

In July, Disney extended Iger's contract by another two years to 2026. The succession process has remained a key issue for the company and its leader. Iger returned to Disney following a fallout with Bob Chapek, his handpicked successor.

