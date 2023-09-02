Who is Nicole LaPointe Jameson? Evil Geniuses CEO steps down following controversial circumstances

Following a four-year career defined by both success and controversy, Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of the most popular esports organization Evil Geniuses, is stepping down from her position at the company. A formal inquiry by Riot Games was launched in March 2023 after the organization came under fire in late 2022 for the public mental health issues of one of its adolescent players, Kyle 'Danny' Sakamaki.

With the Danny allegations, merchandise that let down supporters after their victory as the Valorous Champions, and claims that their content staff stole ideas from the LEC and other issues, Evil Geniuses were in the news a lot in 2023. The organization has now suffered yet another setback as EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson is handing in her notice, and turning in control to Chris DeAppolonio as temporary CEO until they find someone to fill the position permanently.

Who is Nicole LaPointe Jameson?

LaPointe Jameson, a former colleague at the private equity firm PEAK6, was promoted to CEO of Evil Geniuses when PEAK6 bought the illustrious esports organization in May 2019. By implementing a more diversity- and equity-centric branding strategy under her direction, the brand was able to bring on brand partners like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Thunderpick. In 2021, LaPointe Jameson, the first Black woman to head a significant esports organization, persuaded Evil Geniuses to assemble a mixed-gender 'Valorant' squad.

Evil Geniuses' social media presence was also elevated by Nicole, who moved it from a little over 100K views to over 50 million across all social platforms. Under her watch, EG's online social media following has surpassed 14 million. As Evil Geniuses expanded its footprint across the world, its staff grew to over 200. LaPointe Jameson has left Evil Geniuses' daily operations as of today, but she will stay on staff for the following two weeks to serve in an advising capacity to smooth the transition.

LaPointe on her resignation

Even though she received legitimate criticism, LaPointe insisted that she was naive about how she entered the esports industry as a public-facing CEO and that she believes she has made a constructive contribution. LaPointe also brushed aside the idea that the controversy surrounding Danny may have prompted her to leave while an inquiry was still going on.

Jameson said, "We — myself or EG — have still not received any actual complaints from Danny or his family around this. Danny even posted on Twitter himself that he did not feel mistreated and had a good experience. So I know that’s been a divide; I know people want an apology. But, as of now, I have nothing to apologize for"

