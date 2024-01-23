Nitin Saluja, a graduate of the recognized Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), has emerged as a business maverick. Nitin was born into a middle-class family in Delhi, and his journey from IIT. to heavyily-paid job to to the creation of a Rs 2051 crore tea company is nothing short of inspiring.

Nitin's outstanding achievement at IIT laid the groundwork for his business adventure, which was fuelled by hard work and commitment. In 2012, he co-founded Chaayos with his college classmate Raghav Verma, a tea-centric business aimed at redefining India's chai tradition. Let us take a look at his successful story!

Who is Nitin Saluja?

Nitin Saluja was raised in a humble environment where he learned the value of hard work and dedication from a young age. His scholastic brilliance paved the door for him to gain admission to IIT, a desire shared by many ambitious Indian engineers. Nitin's education created the groundwork for his analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

After more than 5 years working as a Management Consultant at Opera Solutions in the United States, he decided to take the plunge into business. Nitin's passion for chai and previous co-founding experience in a robotics education firm (Think Labs) inspired him to launch Chaayos.

How Nitin started Chaayos?

Following his IIT days, Nitin Saluja and his college friend Raghav Verma delved into the entrepreneurial scene. Chaayos, a tea-centric cafe, was created in 2012 with the goal of revolutionizing the way Indians consumed their daily chai. Nitin's mission was to combine history with innovation, providing a varied variety of handcrafted teas tailored to the current palate.

Dificulties in business expansion

Nonetheless, Nitin faced issues, ranging from a saturated market to operational difficulties. However, Chaayos' perseverance and hard work not only let him survive but also excel in the market. The brand's rapid expansion into major Indian cities is a credit to Nitin's strategic thinking.

Nitin Saluja built Chaayos into a Rs 2051 crore business through strategic alliances, a sharp awareness of market trends, and a firm dedication to quality. This IITian-turned-entrepreneur's success story has not only rocked the tea industry, but also served as a case study in business schools.

