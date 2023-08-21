Who is Olga Carmona? 5 facts to know about Spain's World Cup final goal scorer

Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup finals on Sunday, as captain Olga Carmona's first-half goal proved to be the deciding factor in their team maintaining the advantage. Carmona took the lead and guided her nation to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup victory. In the first half, Lauren Hemp's attempt at goal for England was stopped by the goalpost. Although she secured victory for her country, she tragically discovered her father's demise shortly after.

Let's look at some interesting facts about the World Cup-winning player, Carmona, whose extraordinary football abilities have brought her to the forefront of the media.

ALSO READ: Who is Megan Rapinoe dating? All about the USWNT superstar's relationship with Sue Bird

5 Facts about Spain's Captain Olga Carmona

Olga started playing football at the age of 6

Olga Carmona Garcia, a prominent Spanish professional footballer known for her outstanding left-back abilities, was born on June 12, 2000, in Seville, Andalusia. At the young age of six, she began her career in the world of football when she joined Sevilla Este, a local football team where she first developed her love and skills for the game. Olga's parents, Jose Verdasco, and Olga Garcia, have always been her biggest supporters.

Carmona's debut with Sevilla

All because of her hard work and talent, Sevilla FC's youth club recruited her in 2007, and she spent the next nine years there progressing. Carmona received a quick promotion to Sevilla's senior team after putting up an exceptional performance at the junior level. Carmona made her senior debut for Sevilla in 2017. Carmona performed impressively in her debut season as a professional player for Sevilla. Carmona spent her debut season with Sevilla scoring five goals in 25 appearances for them.

Advertisement

Carmona gets signed by Real Madrid

Olga Carmona signed with Real Madrid's brand-new women's football division in the summer of 2020, starting a new chapter in her career. Carmona is presently on Real Madrid's roster. In more than 100 appearances for Real Madrid, she has scored 15 goals thus far.

Carmona's record at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Carmona's career in football reached an incredible height in 2023. At the FIFA Women's World Cup, she was a key player which led to Spain's victory. She made history when she was chosen to lead the Spain team in both the semifinal and championship games. Carmona is the second Spanish football player to score in a senior FIFA World Cup final, after only the legendary Andres Iniesta.

Family and relationship

Olgarcia Galvez and José Verdasco are Carmon’s parents, but her father died just days before the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final. Carmona has an elder brother named Fran Carmona, who is also a footballer, he is a defender for Sevilla C. She also has another brother name, Tomas, who is the goalkeeper of the Spanish football team UD Tomares. Coming to her relationship, there is no known information about Carmona's boyfriend since she has maintained her relationship status as a secret.

ALSO READ: 5 highest paid players in MLS featuring Inter Miami's Lionel Messi