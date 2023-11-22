Who is on the OpenAI board after Sam Altman's re-hiring as CEO? Exploring reports amid major shake-up

Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, is set to return after averting a recent boardroom coup that had the company in chaos the previous few days. The startup OpenAI made its announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. The action was taken in response to intense pressure from the board's investors and staff, who removed him less than a week ago. Greg Brockman, the former president who resigned in opposition to Altman's termination, will also be back.

The company announced late on Tuesday that it has a proposal in principle for Altman to rejoin the board, which will include Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. Remaining from the previous board that dismissed Altman on Friday is D'Angelo.

OpenAI's negotiations with Sam Altman

Sam Altman reportedly entered into talks with OpenAI to be brought back after he was removed from the board on November 17 because of disagreements about the rate at which artificial intelligence is developed and commercialized, according to Bloomberg. But on November 19, talks came to a standstill, in part due to Altman's insistence that the current board members resign.

On Saturday, it became obvious that Altman might be quickly reinstated after rumors spread that a number of known investors, including Microsoft, Tiger Global, Thrive Capital, and Sequoia Capital, were trying to overturn the board's ruling from the previous day. Those companies were all unaware of the decision, and none of them held board seats.

Sam Altman confirmed the news and stated that he was excited to be back at OpenAI.

What led OepnAI to bring back Sam Altman?

Hundreds of employees, including co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, signed a letter on Monday threatening to leave the company to work with Altman if the board didn't step down and reinstate him.

In an open letter signed on Monday, more than 730 employees of OpenAI threatened to quit the company if the board did not assume their rightful roles as president and CEO, respectively, and CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman were not replaced. 738 out of 770 workers, or roughly 95% of the workforce, had signed the letter by Monday at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced on Monday in an X post that Altman and his co-founder Greg Brockman will be joining the company to establish a new AI lab. That came after OpenAI announced late on Sunday that Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, had been appointed as Altman's temporary replacement. OpenAI technology chief Mira Murati was initially supposed to take on that role, but she quickly joined the chorus of workers demanding Altman's return.

