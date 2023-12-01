Who is Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker? Exploring the model's career, life, and relationship amid her heartfelt post for the actor

Trigger Warning: This article mentions themes of loss, grief, and personal challenges related to Paul Walker's tragic passing.

Meadow Walker was born on November 4, 1998, to the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker and his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Meadow's life has been shaped by the unique circumstances of growing up with her father's occasional visits and subsequently moving in with him full-time until his terrible death in a car crash on November 30, 2013, as per PEOPLE. Meadow has created her own way in the world, becoming a successful model, honoring her father's memory via humanitarian work, and becoming a vital part of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Early years and modeling career

Meadow relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to her father after spending her childhood in Hawaii with her mother. Paul Walker once said of their particular relationship, "Little girls soften their daddy's hearts." Meadow moved back to Los Angeles in 2011 and, by 2017, she had begun her modeling career, signing with DNA Models. Since then, she has walked the runways for prominent designers such as Proenza Schouler and Alexander McQueen, and she is the face of Givenchy Beauty. Meadow's modeling career reached a pinnacle in March 2023, with a large campaign displaying her transformation from a small kid in Hawaii to an established model.

Philanthropy and the Paul Walker Foundation

Meadow launched a wrongful death action against the makers of the Porsche Carrera GT involved in the collision in the aftermath of her father's untimely death. The case raised safety issues, resulting in a 2017 settlement with Porsche. Meadow turned her sadness into action by establishing the Paul Walker Foundation in September 2015, on what would have been her father's 42nd birthday as per PEOPLE. The charity, which is dedicated to random acts of kindness and environmental support, represents Paul Walker's interests, notably in ocean conservation. Meadow's charitable efforts have continued, with the latest announcement of the "PWF Do Good Scholarship" in June 2022, which will help students who are enthusiastic about tackling significant community or environmental concerns.

Personal life and marriage

Meadow's personal life has experienced notable milestones, including her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021 in an intimate seaside wedding in the Dominican Republic. The couple's rapid relationship, engagement, and subsequent wedding were supported by Paul Walker's Fast & Furious co-stars, with Vin Diesel escorting Meadow down the aisle. Their romance has been chronicled by public shows of affection, including an August 2023 holiday at Saint-Tropez.

Meadow has utilized her platform to fight for vital problems in addition to enjoying her triumphs. She revealed her personal abortion story in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022, highlighting the necessity of safe and accessible alternatives for women. Meadow has also been forthcoming about her medical history, disclosing in November 2021 that she had surgery to remove a tumor.

Fast & Furious legacy

Meadow's involvement with the Fast and Furious franchise extends beyond her father's legacy. She appeared in the last episode, Fast X, which debuted on May 19, 2023. Meadow expressed gratitude for being a part of the Fast family on Instagram, thanking the director, Louis Leterrier, and film producer Brandon Birtell for their support. Fast & Furious members praised her participation, with Vin Diesel characterizing it as something that "meant everything."

Meadow continually pays respect to her late father's memories on social media. On November 30, 2023, the tenth anniversary of Paul Walker's terrible death, she released a retro video with the message "10 years without you... I love you forever." These accolades, as well as Meadow's ongoing success, advocacy work, and contributions to the Fast & Furious franchise, demonstrate her tenacity and dedication to maintaining Paul Walker's legacy.

