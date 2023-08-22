Who is Praggnanandhaa? 5 facts to know about the Indian grandmaster as he gears up to face Magnus Carlsen

On Monday, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa defeated American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks in the thrilling semifinal match. With this win, he has set up for himself a thrilling matchup with World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup 2023. In Baku, Azerbaijan, Praggnanandhaa defeated Caruana with a score of 3.5 to 2.5.

Praggnanandhaa also guaranteed his place in the Candidates 2024 with the historic victory over Caruana. The player's coach, R.B. Ramesh, expressed his happiness at Praggnanandhaa's outstanding performance in the international competition and voiced optimism for Prag's prospects in light of the opening methods. Let’s take a look at some of the facts about the star player who has made his country proud!

ALSO READ: Who is Olga Carmona? 5 facts to know about Spain's World Cup final goal scorer

Here's all you need to know about Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa:

Praggnanandhaa's family

Born on August 10, 2005, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is an Indian chess player who is also considered one of the country’s brightest talents. Ramesh Babu’s father works for State Corporation Bank, and Nagalaxmi, his mother, is a homemaker. He has an elder sister Vaishali R who also plays chess. Since the age of five, this chess prodigy has been playing the game. With the assistance of his family, who at first expressed reluctance about him taking up the game, he has achieved significant progress in the chess world.

Advertisement

Praggnanandhaa bagged titles at a young age

At the age of seven, Praggnanandhaa won the World Youth Chess Championship. At the age of seven, this earned him the title of Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) Master. After that, in 2015, he won the championship's Under-10 division. At the age of 10, he also earned the game of chess's youngest International Master.

Youngest International Master

Praggnanandhaa made chess history in 2016 by becoming the game's youngest International Master. The Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) bestows the title of 'International Master' on players who exhibit exceptional skill in the game. It is the next-highest title in chess after Grandmaster. A player must get three international norms in international competition and a classical or standard FIDE rating of 2400 in order to win this title. In the 2017 World Junior Chess Championship, he earned his first grandmaster norm.

Second youngest player to win the 'Grandmaster' title

The 16-year-old is not only the second-youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess but also the youngest Indian in history to achieve it. The most prestigious title in the game of chess is Grandmaster. The player must get a classical or standard FIDE rating of 2,500 in order to obtain this title, as well as three grandmaster norms in international competition. At only 12 years of age, this extraordinary talent already had secured the title.

Defeated World Champion

Praggnanandhaa also brought about a major upset that rocked the chess community when the youngster defeated Magnus Carlsen, the current global chess champion and multiple-time winner.

ALSO READ: Who is Viktor Hovland? All you need to know about BMW Championship 2023 winner