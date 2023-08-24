Who is Prigozhin, Putin's close confidant? All you need to know about Wagner boss as he dies in plane crash

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian military contractor Wagner Group, which was a crucial player in Russia's invasion of Ukraine before temporarily staging an uprising against the Russian military and President Vladimir Putin as a result, is reported to have died in a plane crash. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia, the plane that crashed in the Tver area of Russia on Wednesday had Prigozhin listed as a passenger. Wagner Group co-founder Dmitriy Utkin is also reported to be dead in the crash, bringing the death toll from the accident to ten overall.

How was Prigzohin related to Putin?

In 2014, at the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war after Putin seized Crimea, Prigozhin, a longstanding ally of Russian President Putin, co-founded the Wagner Group with Russian military commander Utkin. According to reports, either Richard Wagner or a nickname for Utkin inspired the group's name. Prigozhin and Putin first met while Prigozhin was a restaurant owner, which is how Prigozhin earned the moniker "Putin's chef" in the West.

At the beginning of 2023, the United States designated Wagner as a 'significant transnational criminal organization' and imposed new sanctions against the group. This was done in response to the group's actions in Ukraine as well as to Wagner's connections to mass executions, kidnappings, and other violations of human rights in the Central African Republic and Mali. It is also claimed that the Wagner Group had operations in Syria and several African nations.

How Prigzhoin revolted against Vladimir Putin?

On June 24, Prigozhin said that his forces had overrun Rostov-on-Don, a city in southern Russia, capturing control of the Southern Military District's headquarters, which had been in charge of much of the conflict in Ukraine. In a televised address that was broadcast that morning, Putin retaliated by saying that Prigozhin's actions amounted to a stab in the back.

By early afternoon, a column of Wagner soldiers had seemingly encountered no resistance from Russian forces as it traveled to the Voronezh area, roughly 300 miles south of Moscow. However, only a few hours later, with the column less than 100 miles from Moscow, Prigozhin unexpectedly declared his mercenaries were going back and put a stop to his rebellion, stating he wished to prevent spilling Russian blood.

The unexpected turnabout came after what appeared to be an agreement between Putin and Prigozhin, with the Kremlin declaring that Prigozhin would relocate to Belarus and wouldn't be held accountable for his conduct. In his own defense, Prigozhin stated that he had never tried to "coup" Putin and had just been looking for "justice" for his Wagner soldiers in their conflict with Shoigu and the Russian military hierarchy.

In the weeks following the coup, Prigozhin mainly disappeared from the public eye yet gave the impression that he had resumed his work. Wagner was integrated into the Russian Ministry of Defence, although some analysts believe Prigozhin may be allowed to continue his operations in Africa, where Wagner has a major influence and control over a number of nations, including Mali.

