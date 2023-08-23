Who is Raju Punjabi? 5 facts to know about 'King of Tunes' following his unfortunate demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Raju Punjabi, a famous Haryanvi singer, died early on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to reports, Raju had been receiving treatment for his jaundice at a private hospital in Hisar for a few days. The report also stated that once his condition improved, he was discharged from the hospital. However later, the singer's condition worsened, and he had to be hospitalized once again, after which he breathed his last.

Singer KD Desi Rock posted a photo of Raju taken from his hospital bed on his social media and wrote, “Raju wapas aja” (Raju, come back). Both Raju Punjabi's fans and the music industry are in disbelief at his sudden death, and tributes are flooding in from everywhere.

Here are 5 facts you need to about Raju Punjab:

Raju Punjabi's family

Raju Punjabi was born in Rawatsar, in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. He had a unique singing style and went by Raja Kumar in real life. He lived in Azad Nagar, Hisar with his family. He was married to Mamta, with whom he had three kids.

Raju used to sing devotional songs

Raju Punjabi sang songs for religious purposes at the beginning of his career. But when he launched his song Yaar Dobara Nahi Milne in 2013, he quickly rose to popularity and gained a massive fan following. He used to post a lot of videos on his YouTube channel, which was also managed by him.

Hits over the decade

For more than ten years, Raju Punjabi had been producing superhits songs for his fans. His hit tracks were Desi Desi, Aacha Lage Se, Last Peg, Tu Cheez Lajawab, and Bhang Mere Yaara Ne. Raju Punjabi also worked with superstar Sapna Choudhary on a project.

'King of Tunes'

Raju was known as 'The King of Tunes' among his fans and the industry because of his lovely voice. Raju surely had a huge fan following and his tracks and videos gained massive views, he will be forever remembered for his contribution to the music industry. On Tuesday, he will be cremated in his home village of Rawatsar in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan.

His last track

On August 12, his last song, Aapse Milke Mujhko Accha Laga, was released. Additionally, he sang the U&Me song with Pranjal Dahiya, another popular Haryana singer.

