Who is Ramesh Bidhuri? BJP MP goes viral for inappropriate outburst in parliament

A Muslim MP was the target of anti-Muslim insults and racial epithets from a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within the legislature. Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP member, called Kunwar Danish Ali of the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) a "terrorist" and a "pimp" during a debate on the success of India's historic moon mission on Thursday, among other offensive insults.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the floor leader for the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Supriya Sule, and Aparupa Poddar, a member of the TMC, have all written to Mr. Birla. Additionally, they have urged that Mr. Bidhuri be barred from the Parliament until the Privileges Committee has finished its inquiries. More letters from the other INDIA member parties are expected to follow.

Who is Ramesh Bhiduri?

Bidhuri has been involved with the RSS since he was a young boy, and he is well-known for frequenting the organization's local shakha in his community. He was a member of the ABVP, the RSS's student wing, throughout his undergraduate years, and was elected in 1983 to the Delhi University Executive Council as well as the central council of Shaheed Bhagat Singh undergraduate.

Bidhuri earned his BCom from this college before enrolling in Ch. Charan Singh University's LLB program in Meerut. Later, he moved up the BJP ranks and developed relationships with prominent party figures, including Rajnath Singh, the current defense minister.

Bidhuri has held a number of roles within the Delhi BJP, including that of general secretary and vice-president. In the 1993 Delhi Assembly election, Bidhuri made his political debut by running for the Tughlakabad seat. "He fought on a BJP ticket for the first time in 1993 but lost; he was unsuccessful again in the 1998 Delhi election.

Bidhuri has previously faced criticism, but not in the same way as this one. Bidhuri was accused of "abusive behavior" and using "sexist, abusive, and derogatory" language in the House by five female MPs from the Congress, CPM, NCP, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a complaint to the then-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in 2015. A Lok Sabha video shows Mr. Ramesh Bidhuri continuously insulting Danish Ali and using anti-Islamic insults to make his argument.

