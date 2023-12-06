Who is Reba McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn? Exploring the country singer's relationship amid engagement rumors

Reba McEntire, the renowned 68-year-old country singer, has been making news not just for her return to The Voice's red chair but also for a glittering diamond ring she wore on a particular finger during a recent red carpet visit, as per Entertainment Tonight. Let's take a look at McEntire's relationship with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, as fans speculate about a possible engagement.

From chickens to red carpets

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's love story stretches back to 1991, when they first met while working on the Kenny Rogers movie, The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Despite having known each other for decades, their friendship became romantic in 2020 when they reunited on Young Sheldon. McEntire claimed that their romance grew over dinner and, as she tells it, they have been inseparable ever since.

The duo, affectionately known as 'Tater Tot' and 'Sugar Tot,' have revealed glimpses of their lives together on social media. Their farm experiences include raising chickens, whom the pair introduced to fans as Sugar, Tater, and Mr. Pecker. At the 2020 CMA Awards, they made their red carpet debut, showcasing their elegant connection.

Facing challenges together

Despite being vaccinated, the pair faced a huge battle when they caught COVID-19. McEntire, in her usual open manner, warned people to keep careful and gave insights into their battle with the illness. Despite the difficulties, their connection remained strong, and they continued to encourage one another.

Rex Linn appeared as Reba McEntire's husband on the third season of Big Sky in 2022. The pair acknowledged their delight in working together, praising their professionalism and efficiency on set. When discussing Linn, McEntire referred to him as 'the love of my life,' highlighting their on-screen chemistry.

Engagement speculations

The unexpected appearance of a sparkling diamond ring on McEntire's finger has sparked engagement speculation. However, McEntire humorously rejected the idea during a red carpet interview, explaining that she merely found the ring and chose to let people talk about it. While she admitted that wedding bells aren't currently ringing, she left the door open, joking that it's up to Rex Linn as per Entertainment Tonight.

Reba McEntire's relationship with Rex Linn stands out in the world of showbiz because of its authenticity and enduring qualities. From their decades-long relationship to facing the hardships of a pandemic, the couple's genuine bond continues to grab the hearts of viewers. As McEntire concentrates on her work as a coach on The Voice and Linn joins her on the set of Big Sky, their professional collaborations complement their personal journeys, making them well-known in the entertainment world.

