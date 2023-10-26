Who is Robert Card? Lewiston Police Department identify person of interest in Maine shootings

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mass shootings

A sequence of mass shootings disrupted the peacefulness of a regular Wednesday evening in Lewiston, Maine. The unfortunate tragedy shattered the town, and now all eyes are on a person of interest, Robert Card, as law enforcement tries to make sense of the turmoil as per NPR.

The emergence of a suspect

On Wednesday night, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck held a press conference to offer an update on the situation. He named 40-year-old Robert Card as the person of interest in these traumatic occurrences. Card's description has gone viral, and the public has been warned to be extremely cautious since he is armed and deadly.

Notably, officials located Card's abandoned car in the adjacent town of Lisbon, raising speculation about his participation in the shootings. Commissioner Sauschuck confirmed the occurrence of several victims but declined to provide specific statistics, citing the changing nature of the situation.

A city on edge

On its official Facebook page, according to NPR, the Lewiston Police Department posted what seemed to be a driver's license photo of Robert Card. This photograph links him to previous surveillance footage released by officials, which shows him holding a long gun. The public is being encouraged to assist law authorities with any information they may have on Card's whereabouts, underlining the critical nature of the case.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Androscoggin County, Maine, in response to the ongoing manhunt. Residents were first urged to remain home with their doors shut as officials conducted a relentless hunt for the individual responsible for the heinous attacks.

In contrast, the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has been confronted with an extraordinary situation. It classified the scenario as a "mass casualty, mass shooter event" and has been collaborating with surrounding hospitals to ensure that the injured are treated as soon as possible.

A city's resolve and national response

The shootings have had a tremendous impact on Lewiston, with Mayor Carl Sheline expressing his condolences, adding, "I am heartbroken for our city and our people. Lewiston is recognized for its tenacity and strength, and we will need both in the coming days."

President Biden has been updated on the developments and has reached out to Maine authorities, including Governor Janet Mills, Senators Angus King and Susan Collins, and Rep. Jared Golden. The President has pledged full government assistance in the aftermath of this heinous attack.

As the crisis unfolds, the Lewiston community and the country as a whole remain on edge, praying for a quick resolution to the manhunt while sending their thoughts and prayers to those touched by this terrible crime.

