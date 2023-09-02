Who is Robert Irwin dating? Steve Irwin's son goes IG official with Heath Ledger's niece

Rorie Buckey, the niece of the late Joker star Heath Ledger, and Robert Irwin, the son of the late Crocodile Hunter icon, made their relationship Instagram official on Thursday! Fans can’t contain their happiness and have been flooding the comments section with their thoughts on the same.

Irwin and Buckey did walk the red carpet together at the Australian premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One back in July 2023, giving a hint of their relationship. But neither one of them posted any photos together. This is why most of Rob's Instagram followers were taken aback when he posted a selfie of Rorie cuddling up to him while they both smiled happily.

Who is Rorie Buckey?

Rorie is the daughter of Nathan Buckey, the proprietor of a flooring business, and Kate Buckey, who runs a design and media production company. Kate is the sister of the late and popular actor Heath Ledger. Rorie is a student presently enrolled at the prestigious Curtin University in Perth, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in physiotherapy.

The late actor Heath Ledger, who is iconic for his Joker role and movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, passed away in January 2008. Ledger's family established the Heath Ledger Scholarship for bright young Australian actors after his passing at the age of 28 in order to honor his memory and continue his legacy.

Robert and Rorie's relationship

Robert and Rorie's relationship speculations first began in November 2022 when they were seen out on a beach date in Queensland. After purchasing hamburgers and fries from a neighborhood Grill restaurant, the two ultimately found some grass and sat down, which prompted Robert to embrace the blonde and give her a bear hug. Furthermore, Irwin's birthday was the next month, and the two were captured in a photo at the Australia Zoo with his mother Terri Irwin.

Nathan Buckey, Buckey's father, also acknowledged their connection in December, adding that while he "absolutely" approved of their dating, he didn't want to go into detail. The two then made their red carpet appearance at the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Sydney premiere on July 3.

Rorie joins Robert as a Wildlife warrior

Rorie has joined the popular family and earned the title of wildlife warrior by assisting in conservation. Recently, Rorie posted a picture of her and Robert releasing a turtle into the water. Australia Zoo, which Steve Irwin formerly owned before his death in 2006, takes pleasure in caring for animals until they are strong enough to be released back into the wild.

