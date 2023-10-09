Who is Role Model? 5 facts to know about Emma Chamberlain's ex-boyfriend

After more than three years of dating, Emma Chamberlain and Role Model, a singer whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, have broken up. In March 2022, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the two made their relationship official on the red carpet garnering media attention. Only two days later, Role Model debuted the music video for his song Neverletyougo, which features none other than Emma. He expressed his affection for her in the song.

On Saturday, E! News received confirmation of the breakup from sources close to the situation. The two celebrities have yet to reveal the tragic news to the public, though. Chamberlain disclosed their relationship in a prior interview with GQ, saying

5 facts to know about the Role Model aka Tucker Pillsbury

Role Model's early life

Tucker Pillsbury, a singer known as Role Model, was born to Susan and Rusty Pillsbury in Portland, Maine, in the United States. According to reports, his mother Susan is a special education teacher and his father, Rusty, is a real estate appraiser. He and his three siblings were raised in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Education

At Cape Elizabeth High School, Role Model finished his high school education. He then went on to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to study filmmaking. After his buddies left recording equipment in his room, he became interested in music. He dropped out of the university to pursue a career in music, hence he did not earn his degree.

Role Model's music debut

Early in 2017, he shifted from rapping to singing and changed his stage name to ROLE MODEL. After recording it in his closet, he self-released his debut EP, ARIZONA IN THE SUMMER, in December 2017. Since the release of his debut EP in 2017, Tucker Pillsbury has been a rising musical talent.

Mac Miller discovered Role Model

Rapper Mac Miller invited ROLE MODEL to Los Angeles to work with him after hearing the EP. He described meeting Mac Miller as "the most pivotal moment in his life" and cited Mac Miller's influence on Pittsburgh as an inspiration. The 24-year-old went on to work with some of today's best artists in the years that followed, gave performances at some of the largest venues, and finished a headline tour and festival circuit last year.

Tucker's relationship with Emma Chamberlain

Emma and Role Model made their official red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Later, the two featured in Model's music video together. In September 2020, when they were spotted eating at Saddle Ranch, dating rumors about Tucker and Emma Chamberlain began to surface.

Later, when they were seen together on other occasions, romance rumors started to spread. On February 14, 2023, Emma Chamberlain announced her relationship with the Role Model after posting pictures on Instagram.

