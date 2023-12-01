Who is Rosalía's ex Rauw Alejandro? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the singer amid new romance rumors with Jeremy Allen White

Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White were recently seen cuddling during a few outings this year, and a Us Weekly report claimed that they were an item. In the last few weeks, the actor and singer have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles. TMZ has photos of them together at a farmers market and enjoying a smoke break in West Hollywood on November 29.

The two are seen in the photos holding their feet together before hugging each other and walking away. After being married to Addison Timlin since 2019, Jeremy filed for divorce from her in September, just a few months later. Rosalía was once engaged to fellow Latin celebrity Rauw Alejandro, but the couple announced in July that their three-year relationship was over.

As the new love blossoms, let's take a look a look at who is Rauw Alejandro and his life, career, and relationship.

Who is Rauw Alejandro?

Early life

Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz grew up in Canóvanas and Carolina after being born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on January 10, 1993. Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and other musical icons were first introduced to him by his mother, backing vocalist María Nelly Ruiz, and father, guitarist Raúl Ocasio.

He played soccer from six until twenty, but he eventually gave it up because he "could not perform as he expected to" and sustained an injury at twenty. In an attempt to be scouted to play in the Premier Development League (PDL), he relocated to Orlando, Florida, but ultimately failed.

Start of his musical career

He was depressed after giving up soccer, so in 2014, he decided to pursue music as a career and started releasing songs on SoundCloud to lift his spirits. Punto de Equilibrio, his debut mixtape, was released in November 2016. He inked a recording contract with Duars Entertainment in January 2017. He was selected by Sony Music Latin in 2018 to participate in Los Próximos, a musical endeavor aimed at bringing on new musicians.

He became popular thanks to the musical endeavor, and other well-known musicians took notice of him. Toda, his debut single as a lead artist, was released in December 2017 alongside Alex Rose. It reached its peak on the Billboard at position 29.

Rosalia and Alejandro's relationship timeline

From the first meet to working together

At a hotel lounge in Las Vegas during the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards, Alejandro and Rosalia had their first in-person meeting. It was love at first sight. Both Rosalía and the Puerto Rican artist had quietly worked together on their past projects long before they went public; Rosalía provided backing vocals for the song Dile an Él from Afrodisiaco, the artist's debut album. On Rosalía's Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning album Motomami from 2022, Rauw co-wrote a few of the lyrics.

Instagram official

Both musicians posted never-before-seen images to Instagram on September 25, Rosalía's 28th birthday. The Spanish singer-songwriter posted pictures of herself playing video games with Rauw. At the Los 40 Music Awards in Palma de Mallorca on November 12, 2021, the popular pair made their official red carpet debut.

Engagement and separation

After releasing their joint EP in March 2023, Rosalía and Alejandro announced their engagement. The major announcement was made public in the music video for the song Beso.

However, the power couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship after three years together in July, according to People. The ex-couples quickly took to social media to make their respective statements after the story went viral online.

On July 26, Rauw finally broke his silence, stating that the engagement had been called off months earlier—despite what many had speculated on social media—and that it wasn't due to an affair. However, despite the recent heartbreaks, fans seem to be over the moon, as Rosalia seems to have found love again, though she has not publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

