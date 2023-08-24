Who is Rosalynn Carter? Grandson gives health updates on ex-president Jimmy Carter and his wife

Who is Rosalynn Carter?

Rosalynn Carter is the wife of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, who presided over the country from 1977 to 1981. Rosalynn was an active participant in her husband’s presidency, working on a variety of social and humanitarian concerns. She also works on mental health awareness and caregiving projects.

Health update on Jimmy Carter

The grandson of former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter said his family is dealing with the husband and wife's worsening health. In February, Jimmy Carter underwent hospice care, and Rosalynn was diagnosed with dementia a few months later.

He claims that family members are spending a lot of time at the Carters' house in Plains, Georgia, to keep them company. The couple's four children, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, have been present with them at the home in recent months. Close friends and extended relatives are also paying the couple a visit, as they appear to defy their age and health, even witnessing the Plains' Independence Day fireworks show in July.

Jimmy Carter is 98 years old, and Rosalynn is 96. They've been together for the majority of their life. Even as his wife's memory deteriorates, the former president remains as sharp as a tack, according to his grandson.

Recent Updates on Rosalynn Carter

Rosalynn's family stated in a statement released in May that the wife of the former president was always an advocate for mental health and added that they hope that going public with her illness would eliminate the stigma around it.

Rosalynn turned 96 years old this week. According to The Carter Center, the human rights organization the couple founded in Atlanta after losing their reelection bid in 1980, the family planned a subdued celebration. She ate cupcakes and peanut butter ice cream, a tribute to the couple's history as Georgia peanut farmers, which became an element of their political identity.

She released butterflies in the Carters' garden; she has had a lifelong fascination with butterflies. Butterfly releases were also held across Plains by extended family and friends, even at the little public garden close to which is the home where Rosalynn Carter was born.