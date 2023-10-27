Who is Rosanna Pansino? MrBeast comes under scrutiny for editing out YouTuber from Creator Games 3

While Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is the most popular YouTuber, controversies still arise around him. MrBeast is popular for giving away enormous sums of money and holding lavish challenges but is currently under fire for allegedly manipulating his posts to promote a false narrative.

Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast are the ones making all the noise this time, while usually it's people like Logan Paul or, more lately, SSSniperWolf and JacksFilms that start the drama. After participating in Creator Games 3, one of MrBeast's videos, YouTuber Rosanna Pansino took to Twitter to criticize him. Pansino claimed that her placement in the game was entirely edited.

Rosanna Pansino claims MrBeast edited her video

Pansino had previously taken part in several MrBeast-organized challenges, but it was the Creator Games 3 competition she felt pressured to "discover" her "voice." After getting "fed up" with others treating her "poorly in private for many years," Pansino declared that she had made the decision to "start standing up for [herself]." She shared a note on Twitter describing the whole controversy about the video.

Talking about the MrBeast's video, which featured her, she said, "I was hurt, horrified, and disappointed when the video was made public. Jimmy, as MrBeast, had edited the video to make me appear to have performed worse than I actually did," Pansino claimed. She added, "I was really disturbed by this as I actually thought he was telling the truth when he said his videos are "authentic and real."

About Rosanna Pansino

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino is an American actress, singer, and writer. One of the highest-paid YouTube content creators, Pansino ranked #1 on Forbes' 2017 list of Top Influencers: Food. Since 2011, she has served as the host of the web series Nerdy Nummies, for which she has been nominated for five Streamy Awards and won a Shorty Award. In addition to creating a baking line, she has authored and released two cookbooks based on the series.

Pansino presented the HBO Max series Baketopia in 2021 after starring in the web series Broken Quest in 2013, and the YouTube Premium series Escape the Night in 2018 and 2019, the latter of which garnered her two nominations for Streamy Awards.

Further, she is a classically trained singer who released her debut single, Perfect Together, in 2015. Pansino has a massive following on YouTube as well as Instagram.

