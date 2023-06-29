Who is Ryan Mallett? Here’s how the former NFL quarterback died

Ryan Mallett is no more. The former NFL quarterback reportedly drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, the authorities reportedly said. Ryan was an American football quarterback, who played for the National Football League. Apart from this, the late footballer was also a backup for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens from 2011 to 2017.

How did Ryan Mallett die?

Mallett apparently died in the Gulf of Mexico. According to ABC7news, at about 2:12 pm, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and first responders were called to a beach in Destin. It is approximately situated 50 miles east of Pensacola in Florida's panhandle. The first responders arrived after it was reported that a group of people in the water near a sandbar were struggling to make their way back from the water.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff department released a statement following the incident. "One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out. Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but the man was pronounced deceased at the Destin Emergency Room."

According to reports, the cops did not identify the victim who died by drowning. However, they received confirmation when the next of kin updated them that the man who lost his life in the incident was in fact Ryan Mallett. He was 35 at the time of his death.

More about Ryan Mallett

Mallett was part of the NFL for seven seasons, and he was selected as the 74th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. New England Patriots picked him to be a backup to seven-time Tom Brady. The late sportsman was also a part of the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. His last game in NFL was in 2017.

Mallett’s shocking and untimely passing has left his family, friends, and well-wishers in a state of mourning. Many took to Twitter to pay their tributes too. The Arkansas football program released a statement on Twitter that read, "We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett. He was a Razorback legend with larger-than-life talent and a personality to match. He led our program to some of our best moments in recent memory. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Debbie and his extended family."

May Ryan Mallett’s soul rest in peace.

