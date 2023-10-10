Sam Hyde is a co-founder of the sketch comedy troupe Million Dollar Extreme (MDE) and an American comedian as per the CooPWB. He emerged to notoriety in the early 2010s for his edgy and frequently controversial brand of comedy. He was born in 1985 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Co-founder of Million Dollar Extreme

Hyde co-founded Million Dollar Extreme with Nick Rochefort and Charles Carroll in 2011. The sketches from the group drew a lot of attention and were extensively shared on social media sites. Their humor was distinguished by its dark, sarcastic tone, which appealed to a certain part of the online audience.

Hyde's comedy career, on the other hand, has been marred by controversy. His comedy has been praised for its subversive edge by some, but it has also been chastised for its sometimes rude and controversial tone. As his fame expanded, so did scrutiny of his ties and prior acts.

Allegations of neo-Nazi ties

According to the CooPWB, one of the biggest causes of dispute regarding Sam Hyde is his alleged neo-Nazi links and association with the alt-right. His expressed opinions, which have been regarded as racist and anti-Semitic in certain quarters, have sparked major controversy and indignation. Hyde's backing for controversial personalities such as Andrew Anglin, the creator of the Daily Stormer, sparked charges that he was supporting racist views.

The controversy over Hyde has had real-world ramifications. He has been barred from various social media networks, including Twitter and YouTube, limiting his ability to reach out to his followers and promote his material. Furthermore, because of the problems and worries about his associations, some of his live events and appearances have been canceled.

Sam Hyde clears his position in a stand-up

One of the most harmful false myths about Sam Hyde is that he was the gunman in several major shootings as per the CooPWB. These unfounded charges have severely harmed his internet reputation and led to a poor opinion of him.

In order to address the concerns and clarify his position, Hyde released a stand-up special titled "I'm Not a Nazi" in 2023. In this special, he addressed several of the charges directly and offered his viewpoint on the issues around him. It was interpreted as an attempt to clear his name and re-establish some of his lost credibility.

Sam Hyde maintains a dedicated fanbase

Despite the controversy and reaction, Sam Hyde has a loyal following base that continues to back him up. According to the CooPWB, his followers love his outspoken and edgy humor style, while his detractors accuse him of being unfairly maligned. Hyde is apparently working on new comic content as well as a documentary on his life, in addition to his stand-up special. These initiatives may provide further information on his career and the issues that have surrounded it.

In recent news, rapper Doja Cat has faced backlash after being caught wearing a T-shirt that reads "I Love Sam Hyde." This event has renewed debate regarding Hyde's ties and prior acts, reintroducing him to the public eye in 2023.

