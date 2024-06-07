Plus-size model Sara Milliken won the recent Miss Alabama 2024 contest. However, the enthusiasm and happiness of the 23-year-old were quickly dashed by hundreds of trolls making fun of her appearance.

Many called her 'unhealthy' while others called her an online 'embarrassment'. However, Milliken chose to retaliate, she reminded her trolls that their words and what they type online could have a lasting effect on others.

Sara Milliken hits back at trolls

Milliken told WKRG, "Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people. Even though I'm not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves." She said she let the hate get to her for about five minutes, but she decided not to spend time reading the things others who were upset had posted.

Who is Sara Milliken?

Sara is an Alabama-born plus-sized model. Before winning the Memorial Day competition in 2024, she had participated in it twice. Milliken revealed that the event organizers had sent out an open call eight years earlier, which she had answered.

She has won the President's Service Award, is a mental health champion, and hosts the Girls Gotta Glow podcast. In 2020, Milliken founded The Buddy System, an organization that promotes friendships among people of all ages and works to close the generational divide.

According to Milliken, in a single night, she practically doubled her Facebook and Instagram following. The Miss Alabama winner said, "No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to."

Since then, hundreds of her supporters have poured thousands of dollars worth of beauty items and clothes into her inbox in an attempt to help her get through to the next round. Milliken emphasized that other victims of cyberbullying may not have the same experience, and she asked people to show compassion.

