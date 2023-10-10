Who is Sara Netanyahu? What we know so far about Benjamin Netanyahu's wife

Following a day of feeling under the weather, Sara Netanyahu was admitted to a hospital in Jerusalem on Thursday. According to a statement issued on behalf of the Netanyahu family, the wife of the prime minister started to feel ill on Monday while traveling to Cyprus with the prime minister on an official visit.

According to the statement, she felt sick even after arriving back in Israel. On Thursday night, she visited Prof. Alon Pikarsky, the head of the surgical division at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, for a consultation because of her symptoms.

According to the statement, Netanyahu spent the night in the hospital's surgical ward for "monitoring and treatment with fluids," and was later released on Friday "after everything was found to be in order."

The trip to Cyprus was supposed to take place in July, but it was postponed after the prime minister experienced a heart-related health scare. He experienced a potentially fatal "transient heart block," which prompted physicians to rush to insert a pacemaker.

Who is Sara Netanyahu?

Sara Netanyahu was born in the northern Israeli village of Tivon, close to Haifa in November 1958. She is the wife of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with whom she shares two children.

At Tivon's Greenberg High School, where she excelled academically, Mrs. Netanyahu finished her education. She received a scholarship to the Technion, Israel's MIT, to take part in enrichment studies while still a high school student. She also worked as a correspondent for the Israeli teenagers' monthly magazine Ma'ariv Lanoar.

In the Israel Defense Force Intelligence Unit, Mrs. Netanyahu worked as a psychotechnical diagnostician. She identified applicants for IDF and other security services training programs and specialized units.

Mrs. Netanyahu offered to chair the organization "Hand in Hand" for children in need and "Step Forward" for kids with cerebral palsy during her husband's first term as prime minister. Mrs. Netanyahu provided assistance to additional groups that support children with special needs, children with cancer, and shelters for abusive women.

As a child psychologist at the Jerusalem Municipality's Psychological Service, Netanyahu resumed her therapeutic career. She has a regular day job in addition to being a career psychologist. She performs other activities necessary for child psychologists in various educational contexts and in the field of psychological services, in addition to diagnosing and treating children psychologically. She helps young people practically every day.

