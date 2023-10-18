Who is Seth Crosby? Washington University professor claims he got fired for anti-Palestine post

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

Dr. Seth Crosby, a respected Washington University Professor of Genomics, recently found himself at the center of a social media firestorm over his controversial comments on a popular social media platform X. Crosby's posts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict quickly spiraled into a major controversy, ultimately costing him his job and sparking debates about freedom of expression and its consequences.

The social media controversy

The controversy began when Crosby responded to a post by E. Michael Jones, a traditionalist Catholic writer known for his extreme views. Jones had accused Israel of engaging in ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and Crosby's response shocked many. As reported by Studlife , Jones said in his X post, “Israel is engaged in the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.” And in reply, Crosby said that it was “much-needed” and that “Israel is not targeting humans.” Such comments immediately ignited a fierce backlash on social media platforms.

Consequences and university response

In the days following the controversial posts, a wave of public outrage and condemnation ensued. Many users on social media and within academic circles expressed their disapproval of Crosby's comments, deeming them offensive and insensitive. As the controversy escalated, the pressure on Washington University to respond also increased.

By Saturday, Crosby announced that he had lost his job due to his posts, and by Sunday, his social media account was deleted. Washington University's Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications, Julie Flory, swiftly addressed the situation, emphasizing that Crosby's opinions were his own and did not represent the university's stance.

Where does the University stand on this?

Washington University refrained from confirming Crosby’s assertion of being unemployed. Instead, the university spokesperson, Flory, responded via email, asserting that Dr. Crosby's position within the institution remained unchanged. However, she emphasized that the university was actively engaged in a thorough internal investigation, adhering to its well-established policies and procedural protocols.

The future of Seth Crosby remains uncertain, and as the incident highlights, the power and reach of social media have the potential to significantly impact one's personal and professional life. Crosby's situation has opened a wider debate on the limits of freedom of speech and the responsibilities individuals, particularly those in academic positions, bear when expressing their views publicly.

