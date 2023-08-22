Who is Sha'Carri Richardson? 5 facts to know about sprinter who won gold at World Athletics Championships 2023

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson won a gold medal on Monday night in the biggest-ever 100-meter event outside of the Olympics, halfway around the world from where her struggles started. The 23-year-old broke the previous records created by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from the previous year by running a championship-record 10.65 seconds in the final of the track and field 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

At the beginning of the race, Shericka Jackson and the reigning champion Fraser-Pryce were ahead of Richardson. However, Richardson swiftly reduced the distance before taking the lead and beating Jackson (10.72) to the finish line. Richardson surely made a remarkable comeback which will be remembered by all. Let's take a look at some of the facts about the sprinter's personal and professional life!

Here are 5 facts you need to know about Sha'Carri Richarson:

Sha’Carri Richardson was abandoned by her mother

On March 25, 2000, Sha'Carri Richardson was born in Dallas, Texas. After her mother left her, she had a difficult childhood and was raised by her grandmother and aunt. With her aunts' accomplishments and medals all around her, she formed an early interest in sprinting and track. Richardson frequently credits her family as her strongest pillar and the reason behind her success.

Richardson’s achievements at Junior Level

Richardson began competing on the track at a young age. In 2016, she participated in her first official race at the US Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics where she won her age category. She kept running for her high school, Carter High School, even though she was competing at the national level. After winning the USA Track & Field (USATF) Junior Championships in 2017, she also assisted Team USA in taking home the gold in the 4 x 10-meter relay at the Pan American U20 Championships.

Richardson left LSU

The athlete's career truly took off in 2019, and in the NCAA Track and Field Championships, the 19-year-old not only won gold but also broke the NCAA 100-meter record and the U-20 world record that had stood for 30 years! In her first year, she decided to leave LSU as her track and field victories increased.

Banned from Tokyo Olympics 2021

Richardson, who holds the sixth-fastest female record ever, has not yet participated in an Olympics. Richardson was banned from participating in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. She failed not to make Team USA and had to serve a one-month ban after testing positive for cannabis at the American trials, which prevented her from competing in the World Championships in Oregon the previous year.

Richardson came out as bisexual

Sha'Carri Richardson is committed to keeping her personal life just that—personal. Richardson came out as bisexual and does not hold back when it comes to her sexuality. Apparently, she is dating a woman but hasn’t revealed her name yet.

