Who Is Shannon Cortez Gooden? Netizens Identify Alleged Suspect Of Burnsville Shooting That Left Officers, Paramedic Dead

Trigger warning: This article contains references to horrifying events and death

On a somber Sunday morning in Burnsville, Minnesota, tragedy struck as first responders responded to a call for help. Three lives were lost in a shooting incident that shook the community to its core. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has confirmed the name of the man behind the deadly shooting: Shannon Cortez Gooden.

Event unfolds: Who is Shannon Cortez Gooden?

On that fateful day, Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand, along with firefighter and paramedic Adam Finseth, lost their lives while responding to a call for help. Burnsville Sgt. Adam Medlicott was also injured but has since been released from the hospital.

The BCA reported that Gooden, 38, barricaded himself inside his rented Burnsville home with seven children. Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension mentioned during a press conference that Gooden had several guns and large amounts of ammunition.

Court records reveal that Gooden had been barred from possessing firearms and ammunition due to felony convictions for disorderly conduct in 2004 and 2005, as well as a conviction for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2007.

Despite this, Gooden had petitioned the court in 2020 to restore his firearm rights, stating that he had taken significant steps to prove his worth as a law-abiding citizen. The petition also mentioned his desire to protect himself and his family.

Advertisement

The heartbreaking aftermath

Gooden had five children and cared for two others with his girlfriend. All family members made it out of the home safely after Gooden shot himself. Noemi Torres, the mother of three of the children who survived the deadly standoff, shared her harrowing account with WCCO's Reg Chapman.

Torres recounted how her 12-year-old daughter was in the bedroom with Gooden throughout the ordeal. The girl tried to escape the chaos by hiding in a bathtub, but Gooden started shooting out the window, causing glass shards to fall on her. Gooden then told their daughter that he loved her before taking his own life.

Torres also revealed that her 14-year-old daughter, who was also in the room, called for help when she realized Gooden wasn't breathing. Her two boys, who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, were also in the house. The 15-year-old was asleep and woke up to loud banging, while the 12-year-old heard loud noises and took two younger children into a closet for safety.

All of the children managed to escape to safety after Gooden's tragic act. Torres expressed her sadness at the loss of the three first responders and emphasized the importance of courts taking red flags seriously in custody battles.

ALSO READ: What are Paytm's options as bank continues to face survival crisis? Acquisition and other options EXPLAINED