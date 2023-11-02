Who is Sherri Papini? Here's what we know about this Californian woman who faked her kidnapping

Sherri Papini, a Californian who claimed to have been abducted to be with her ex-lover, sobbed in court last week while arguing that she should get a fair portion of the money she and her ex-husband jointly made.

Papini who appeared serious and wiped away a tear, took a stand on October 23 in her fight for a portion of the insurance money that her ex-husband, Keith, earned after the Fawn Fire, which burned across a significant portion of Shasta County in October 2021.

Papini claimed that even though she paid her fair portion of the family's bills before pretending to be abducted herself in 2016, Keith had complete control over the finances and left her with nothing.

Keith's accusations against Sherri

In an attempt to raise her credit score, Keith claims that in August 2022, Sherri went on a spending binge, spending $3,238.10 over 15 days, without having the ability to pay it back on a card he had secured for her. She spent $571.72 on an Airbnb in Montague, California, spent $254.79 at a nearby Walmart, and paid $149.08 and $218.53 in bills at a Chico Kohl's location, according to a statement filed with the court documents.

The charges also included many payments she made to Amazon, including for a Prime membership; she also paid $933 in legal fees and spent $161.15 at the posh food store Raley's in Northern California.

Sherri took the stand at the hearing and frequently used the Fifth Amendment in response to questions about her finances. Papini traveled to a little town called Red Bluff, about thirty miles from the family home, to start over after being released in September this year. While their divorce is being processed via the legal system, Keith was given interim custody of their two children by a judge.

Who is Sherri Papini?

Sherri Louise Graeff married Keith Papini in October 2009 and welcomed two kids together. The pair parted ways on March 3, 2022, the day Sherri was taken into custody on federal charges. A few days after Sherri entered a guilty plea to fraud charges in April 2022, Keith filed for divorce from her and requested sole custody of their children.

Sherri Papini was taken into custody by the FBI on March 3, 2022, on charges of faking her abduction and lying to federal investigators to spend time with her former boyfriend away from her family and spouse. Papini agreed to a plea agreement six weeks after her arrest, acknowledging that she was the mastermind behind the deception.

