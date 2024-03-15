CEO of WeightWatchers Sima Sistani has attempted to reassure staff members in an internal memo that the company is in good financial standing and that its new clinical business, which is tied to the danger posed by GLP-1 weight loss medicines, is expanding more quickly than anticipated.

Sima Sistani sends a memo to employees amidst the stock crash

The memo, which was obtained by CNBC, was sent in response to significant selling of WW stock, which caused the company's stock value to plummet to less than $150 million. This decline was caused by worries about the company's debt load and the growth potential of its core weight loss business during a period when new blockbuster drugs like Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy were being introduced.

Sistani said in the note to employees and provided guidance for the year, its GLP-1-related clinical business has grown quickly. Sistani informed staff members in the message that she wished "to take a moment to address some of the breathless media coverage.

While the company's shares dropped by more than 20% on earnings day, later that week they stabilized following the revelation on February 28, which coincided with its earnings, that Oprah Winfrey was preparing to step down from the board and transfer all of her shares to a museum's endowment. Nevertheless, there has been intense selling in WW shares since then, and on Thursday, they hit a new 52-week low. Shares have decreased by 58% in the last month.



In her announcement, Oprah Winfrey stated that she will continue to collaborate with WW to de-stigmatize obesity and emphasize weight reduction as she plans to step down from the board in May and gift all of her shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Who is Sima Sistani?

Sima Sistani is one of the Houseparty co-founders. Sistani held positions as Head of Media at Tumblr and Director of Mobile Growth and Director of Business Development & Strategy at Yahoo! before launching the group video chat app. She has also worked at Goldman Sachs and The Creative Artists Agency. Sistani graduated from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management with an MBA after completing her undergraduate studies at Duke University.

Sistani made significant changes to WeightWatchers after joining the organization last year. She closed stores, stopped thousands of the infamous in-person sessions, and changed the company's emphasis to new weight-management medications like Wegovy. Her acquisition of a telehealth company that provides patients with virtual prescriptions for these services was also a huge success.

