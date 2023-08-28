Who is Simone Biles married to? All you need to know about American gymnast's beau Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles, the famed American gymnast, enchants the world not only with her extraordinary physical ability but also with her personal life. Biles has recently made headlines for her connection with NFL star Jonathan Owens. This essay will go into their love story and shed light on Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

The Meeting

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met for the first time in early 2020. They met over social networking, and their friendship grew into a romantic connection. Both outstanding athletes in their respective fields, they discovered common ground and shared experiences that strengthened their bond.

Jonathan Owens: An NFL Star

Jonathan Owens, an NFL athlete, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 22, 1995. Owens attended Missouri Western State University, where he played defensive back in college. His excellent on-field abilities drew the attention of multiple NFL organizations, resulting in his professional career.

Owen’s NFL Journey

Jonathan Owens signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 after graduating from college. Despite not making the final squad, Owens pursued his football goals. He then played with the Houston Texans, where he made the practice squad. Owens made his NFL debut for the Texans in 2020, proving his status as a great athlete.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: Supporting each other

Both Biles and Owens are successful athletes who understand the dedication, hard effort, and sacrifices required to thrive in their respective fields. They have been each other's rock, celebrating achievements and providing comfort during difficult times. Owens has repeatedly expressed his excitement and respect for Biles' accomplishments by visiting her gymnastics contests and sharing personal remarks on social media.

The Power Couple

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have swiftly become one of social media's most adored couples. They frequently engage in pleasant banter and lighthearted exchanges online, exciting admirers with their connection and love for each other. They routinely reveal snippets of their relationship, taking viewers behind the scenes of their lives and demonstrating their unconditional love and support.

Future Plans

Fans eagerly await the following chapters of the couple's adventure as they continue to grow together. While Biles and Owens have not made public their immediate plans, their common determination, strength, and passion for their respective sports point to a bright future for them both individually and as a pair.

