Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe? All you need to know about INEOS founder and UK businessman

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of acquiring a major interest in Manchester United, giving his INEOS team, Sporting influence at Old Trafford. According to ESPN, Ratcliffe was "more savvy in his deal execution" than competing bidder Sheikh Jassim, a billionaire from Qatar who withdrew his interest in purchasing United on Saturday after failing to secure a full takeover of the club from its American owners, the Glazer family. Ratcliffe has always been in the news for his business deals and bids. Today, let’s get a closer look at the billionaire’s life!

Who is Sir James Ratcliffe?

Ratcliffe's personal life

James Ratcliffe was born on October 18, 1952. When Ratcliffe was ten years old, his family moved from their town council home to East Yorkshire, and he enrolled in Beverley Grammar School. The mid-1990s saw Sir Jim getting married to Alicia, his second wife. They had a daughter named Julia after several years of marriage. Alicia is an Italian tax attorney.

Ratcliffe founded INEOS

Ratcliffe, a former chemical engineer, founded, served as chairman of, and is the primary shareholder in the chemical behemoth Ineos Group. The London-based corporation manufactures everything from plastics and synthetic oils to the solvents needed to create medicines and insulin.

It has grown to be one of the biggest companies in the U.K. shale industry. Its 600-foot "Dragon Ships" were the first to ship American shale gas to Europe. In 1992, Ratcliffe took out a mortgage on his home to oversee the acquisition of a BP chemicals company. Six years later, he purchased a factory from that company to found Ineos.

For 5 billion dollars, Ineos purchased two chemical companies from BP in 2021. In 2022, it established petrochemical JVs with Sinopec that will be worth over $7 billion. U.S. onshore oil and gas assets worth $1.4 billion were purchased by Ineos in 2023 from Chesapeake Energy.

Jim's love for aviation

Jim is also well-known for his love of flying and for owning a fleet of private planes. According to reports, Ratcliffe first became interested in aviation in 2010 when he bought a Cessna Citation CJ2+. Since then, he has acquired other planes, including a Gulfstream G650ER, one of the most sophisticated and opulent private jets on the market. The G650ER can travel over 7,500 nautical miles without stopping and has a top speed of Mach 0.925.

Ratcliffe's link with Manchester United

Sir Jim has always been a Manchester United fan. He was raised in Failsworth, Greater Manchester, and is the son of a joiner. He was formerly referred to as Dr. No by labor unions due to his tough bargaining style. Although estimates of Sir Jim's wealth vary, he has amassed a substantial fortune by purchasing and revitalizing abandoned pieces of other companies.

The Glazer family has owned Man United since May 2005. And now, Ratcliffe is the sole remaining bidder and is apparently prepared to pay £1.3 billion to acquire 25% of the Red Devils as a result. If the agreement is accepted at a meeting this week, he and his group will assist in managing the club's football division.

