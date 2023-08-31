Who is Sofia Franklyn? TikToker draws flak online after revealing she asks bank account info on first date

It might be a challenging task in the current dating environment. Finding 'the one' seems harder than ever these days due to dating apps, appropriate dating etiquette, and general communication problems. But one influencer is drawing criticism for disclosing a contentious question she poses to the men who ask her out on a date, and it's sending the internet into a frenzy.

Sofia Franklyn, a popular celebrity on TikTok, has drawn criticism for saying she expects to examine a man's bank account information before a first date. She acknowledged in a recent edition of her podcast that she often requests the password to a guy's bank account on the first date, stating that she only wants to date "wealthy" males. She said, "I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dudes I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date."

Who is Sofia Franklyn?

Franklyn’s early life

Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Sofia eventually resided in New York City. After high school, she attended Sofia Franklyn College at the University of Utah to study economics. After some time, she earned a degree in this field. The young woman began working at a financial firm soon after graduating. She chose to leave her position and go to New York City since she was dissatisfied with it and wanted to attempt something more creative.

Sofia started her podcast

Sofia started working for Barstool Sports, a sports and entertainment blog that covered the most recent news through blogs, podcasts, and videos. In 2018, she made a major debut on the site by writing an essay about her sexual exploits in her Utah birthplace. She developed a massive following because of her funny approach to discussing these subjects. She eventually got her own podcast as a result of it. She shared a room with fellow web star Alexandra Cooper, with whom she co-hosted the podcast 'Call Her Daddy'. The topics of this podcast include sexual education.

Net Worth

This famous person has put a lot of effort into building an incredible wealth. She has a sizable amount of money in her bank account right now. Reports claim that her net worth is around 300,000 dollars.

Sofia's relationship

The celebrity and Peter Nelson, an HBO Sports executive, have been dating for a time. The famous couple made an effort to keep their relationship private. She began referring to him as "Suitman" instead of by his name in order to do this. There are some rumors going around that the two have split up.

