Who is Sofía Vergara's ex-husband Joe Manganiello? Exploring their relationship timeline amid Modern Family star's legal battle

The legal dispute between Sofia Vergara and home contractor Reside Custom Homes centers on $1.7 million in renovations to the actress's Beverly Hills mansion. According to Vergara's attorney Marty Singer, the 51-year-old had issues with the company before it decided to sue her.

It's been an eventful year for the Modern Family star. In July, Vergara separated from her husband Joe Manganiello, ending their 7-year marriage. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Relationship Timeline

May 2014

At the 2014 White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Vergara and Manganiello first crossed paths through actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. At the time, Vergara was engaged to Nick Loeb. Vergara revealed her split from Loeb a few weeks following the occasion.

June 2014

Joe is said to have contacted Sofia's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson to ask for her number following her breakup with Loeb. Sofia was a little hesitant because she and her ex had recently broken up, but they went on their first date in secret. Indeed, during their initial date, she made a valiant effort to dissuade them both that it wouldn't work out.

August 2014

After the two became close, there were rumors of a romance circulating for a few months. In an August 2014 interview with Extra, Sofia finally addressed the rumors. "I'm trying not to think too much about it because I'm simply enjoying myself and it's a unique moment in my life. Since it's very new, we'll have to wait and see," she remarked.

Advertisement

November 2014

The pair moved in together, which was a major step as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving together! She revealed that the couple was packing to move in together later that day on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

December 2014

Just six months after they started dating, rumors of an approaching engagement were sparked by Joe's sighting at an L.A. jewelry store. During a trip to Hawaii over the holidays, Joe had a complete proposal planned on the beach; however, he changed the plans at the last minute to avoid the paparazzi ruining the engagement. He later proposed in the couple's suite.

November 2015

The couple got married in 2015. The magnificent ceremony under an enormous floral arch was held by the stars at The Breakers in Palm Beach. About 400 people attended the ethereal and romantic nuptials, some of whom were members of her Modern Family cast.

July 2023

Following seven years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce on July 17, 2023. The couple sent a joint statement to Page Six saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor's dating reports

There were reports in September 2023 that Joe was dating Caitlin O'Connor, an actor from Winning Time. Indeed, it appears that Winning Time was a major factor in their relationship's beginning, as the outlet claims they first connected at the "unofficial" after-party for the show, which featured a hot tub.

ALSO READ: Who was Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad Lionel? Exploring his relationship with the infamous serial killer amid his passing