Who is Sophie Gregoire Trudeau? 5 things to know about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s separated wife

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau recently announced their separation after an 18-year-long marriage. Despite their decision to part ways, they remain committed to co-parenting and maintaining a loving and collaborative environment for their three children. As the nation learns about their separation, let's take a closer look at the woman behind the prominent leader - Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Childhood connection and rekindled romance

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Justin Trudeau's paths first crossed during their childhood when she was a classmate and close friend of Justin's late brother, Michel. They reconnected as adults while co-hosting a charity gala in 2003, igniting a spark that led to their marriage two years later.

Academic pursuits and career of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie pursued her education with excellence, studying commerce at McGill University and earning a BA in communications from the Université de Montréal. Before entering politics, she worked as a television and radio reporter, showcasing her bilingual fluency in English and French.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, an advocate for gender equality and mental health

Sophie Trudeau is known for her advocacy in the areas of gender equality and mental health. Her influence on Canada's prime minister has led to significant policy decisions, including the formation of a gender-balanced cabinet and a greater focus on women's empowerment in foreign policy.

Style and public image of Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie's fashion sense has been widely discussed in the media. She has been referred to as "the Canadian PM's fashionista wife" and has made headlines with her elegant and sophisticated outfits during official events and royal visits.

Author and wellness advocate

Apart from her advocacy work, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada. Her first book, slated for publication in 2024, is a wellness guide targeted at adults, while her second book, expected in 2025, will be a children's picture book.

As Sophie and Justin Trudeau embark on a new chapter in their lives, Canadians will continue to admire Sophie's dedication to important causes and her contributions to the nation's well-being.

