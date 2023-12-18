Who is Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha? Exploring her life, and career as she takes over the internet with her bikini pictures

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry's wife, is living her dream life. She has become a well-known businesswoman in America and is now a TV personality. Juggling motherhood and managing her business keeps her incredibly busy. However, amidst all of this, Ayesha recently took a vacation to Jamaica.

In the pictures she shared on her Instagram account, Mrs Curry can be seen having a great time on a boat with a Jamaican flag in the front. The following pictures showcase the beautiful scenery and delicious food and drinks from Ayesha's adventure. And just when you least expect it, she surprises you with a charming pose, leaning her arm on a vibrant green wall, all while rocking a stunning black bikini that perfectly highlights her toned physique.

Who is Ayesha Curry?

Early life

Canadian actress, cookbook author, and culinary TV personality Ayesha Disa Curry was born on March 23, 1989. When Ayesha was twelve years old, she played the romantic interest in Suga Prince's (now Sevn Thomas) music video, Too Young for Love.

Ayesha relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her career as an actress, primarily doing little roles, after graduating from Weddington High School. She made appearances in the TV film Dan's Detour of Life, the direct-to-DVD film Love for Sale, and the short film Underground Street Flippers.

Career

She's a well-known TV star who you can catch judging and making guest appearances on different food competition shows. She's the proud owner of the Mina/Curry International Smoke restaurant network, which is currently running in two cities across the US. On top of that, she's ventured into starting her own production company and recently inked her first deal with Entertainment One.

Ayesha was announced as a CoverGirl ambassador on September 20, 2017. On September 21, 2017, it was revealed that she would be joining the hosts of The Great American Baking Show, an American version of The Great British Bake Off, on ABC.

However, because one of the show's judges was accused of sexual harassment outside of the series, just two episodes of the third season of Baking Show were broadcast on television. Ayesha and her husband established the "Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation" in Oakland, California, in July 2019. The foundation aims to eliminate childhood hunger, expand access to high-quality education, and create secure environments where kids can play.

Ayesha's wedding to Stephen

Ayesha and Stephen had met in a Christian youth group in Charlotte when they were teenagers. Years later, while Ayesha was pursuing her acting career in Hollywood and Stephen was in town for an awards show, they finally began dating. Soon after, Ayesha relocated to Charlotte, near the Davidson collegiate basketball court where Stephen played his collegiate game. The two tied the knot on July 20, 2011, and have three kids together.

